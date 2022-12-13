Coveo Highlights 2022 Features That Improve Commerce, Service, and Workplace Experience and Help Accelerate Digital Transformation

Coveo continues to innovate and leverage its leading enterprise technology to help maximize impact on customer business outcomes and ROI

SAN FRANCISCO and MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc, (TSX:CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandising within digital experiences, announced new features and enhancements released in 2022, delivering continued innovation for its customers as the company helps bring relevance to digital experiences. With Coveo’s enterprise-grade multi-tenant cloud platform, customers have benefited from more than 1,500 platform updates per month, without experiencing any impact to availability or downtime. These product updates delivered better performance, leading security enhancements, and improved efficiency to help accelerate the rate at which Coveo customers are able to provide personalized experiences that can positively impact business outcomes, ROI, and overall profitability.



“Coveo is the intelligence behind best-in-class digital experiences,” said Laurent Simoneau, President, CTO and Founder, at Coveo. “We thrive in complex environments, with big problems. The more complicated the environment, the more value Coveo can create for our customers. We focus on the data, so we can build specialized AI to solve the problems at hand, and we do this with the utmost respect for privacy and security. We’re proud of the new innovative features and enhancements we have delivered to our customers in 2022 and we’re excited for what we have in store for next year.”

Here are the new features of the Coveo Relevance Cloud™ platform launched in 2022 across commerce, service, website, and workplace.

Personalization and Recommendations

Intent-Aware Product Rankings: Go beyond simple popularity ranking and bring true shopper personalization, even for anonymous visitors, with products ranked according to current shopper intent that adjust in real-time.

Audience-Specific Recommendations Strategies: Select the recommendation strategy most relevant to your use case and audience from our rich library. Deliver meaningful, personalized experiences to the right customers and in the right places.

Product Listing Page Manager: Easily curate the perfect category listing page, using AI to help you boost and bury products for the right customers alongside manual merchandising with drag and drop product pinning.

Content and Product Discovery

Facet Generator: The new intelligent Facet Generator, part of the Dynamic Navigation Experience models, works to automatically return all relevant search facets for a given search or listing page. This feature works with zero traffic, leveraging the intelligence within Coveo’s unified index to return the most relevant results.

Low Code / No Code Atomic UI: Advancements in Coveo’s UI component libraries, Atomic and Quantic (for Salesforce LWC) built on the Coveo Headless Framework, enable your business and analyst teams to quickly deploy high-performing sites and components without complex code or IT dependency.

Metadata Discovery and Performance Improvements: No more guessing what data looks like when applying mapping rules. This insight into the content source being indexed helps to optimize performance and improve data health.

Connectivity & Flow of Work

Out-of-the-Box Connectors and Crawling Modules: Coveo’s out-of-box indexing options have expanded to more than 45 connectors. Organizations can now quickly index their Slack, SAP Commerce Cloud, SQL, MySQL, and/or Oracle database using our new connectors, and any on-premise data behind a REST interface with Coveo’s Crawling Module.

Coveo Slack App: No more app switching for support agents and employees​.

Perform company-wide or departmental-specific searches, such as customer support cases, right inside of Slack with a single slash command. Help minimize context switching for employees searching for information as well as unlock more value from intelligent swarming for support teams.

Analysis and Developer Tools

Coveo Analytics within Snowflake: This feature provides real-time access to Coveo Analytics through Snowflake’s reader account. From there, data can be leveraged in any business intelligence tools and even combined with other external data sources for better and more complete visualization of search engagement and business performance.

Migrating Sandbox Configurations (Low Code / Pro Code): Migrating configurations between sandbox and live environment has never been easier. Configurations can be easily migrated with a simplified two-click manual migration or automated using the resource snapshot feature with Coveo CLI.

Customer & Partner Learning and Development: Coveo is also heavily investing in enabling our community to become platform experts through LevelUp , Coveo’s online learning platform that delivers relevant, personalized training and high value content to both technical and business users. Coveo’s community can choose a learning path that's right for them and get started with on-demand, self-paced content. Coveo released more than 50 new roadmaps, skill paths, and courses, and offers certification and official badging to showcase levels of expertise.

To dig deeper and learn about all the innovative features released in 2022, watch the Year in Coveo 2022 - Celebrating innovation webinar .

About Coveo

We believe that relevance is critical for businesses to win in the new digital experience economy, to serve people the way they expect, and that applied AI is an imperative. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, personalization and merchandising solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive conversion and revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.



Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

www.coveo.com

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.