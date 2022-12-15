Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Coveo Solutions Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    CVO   CA22289D1078

COVEO SOLUTIONS INC.

(CVO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-15 pm EST
7.710 CAD   -4.22%
04:32pCoveo Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Insight Engines
GL
04:32pCoveo Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Insight Engines
GL
07:39aCoveo Solutions Opens New Office in London, Expands Presence in Europe
MT
Summary

Coveo Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Insight Engines

12/15/2022 | 04:32pm EST
For the fifth time, Coveo was recognized as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader

SAN FRANCISCO and MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc, (TSX:CVO), a leading provider in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, personalization and merchandising within digital experiences, today announced it was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Insight Engines.

The Coveo Relevance Cloud is a cloud native, multi-tenant AI platform that optimizes relevance across search, recommendations, personalization and merchandising to help maximize business outcomes. Coveo’s industry leading AI-powered platform provides solutions for enterprise-grade commerce, service, website, and workforce applications. It has had proven success for enterprises who have complex architectures to ingest data from multiple data sources to provide highly relevant experiences.

“We believe experience is at the epicenter of the digital transformation conversation,” said Louis Têtu, CEO and Chairman at Coveo. “Today, people expect their experiences to be personalized to them, and the only way to optimize a one-to-one experience securely at scale while ensuring business outcomes is with AI. Coveo is the only Relevance platform that was founded on AI technology, and we continue to invest massively in AI-powered innovations so we can continue to impact the bottom-line for our customers throughout their digital transformations. AI-powered experiences are a future imperative for all businesses.”

“We believe Coveo’s recognition as a Leader since the inception of this category acknowledges our maturity as a 4th generation enterprise search and digital experience personalization platform. We’re extremely proud that our platform is trusted by some of the world’s most admired companies to achieve successful results in commerce, customer service and digital workplace,” Têtu added.

Coveo enables fast time to value implementations with 150+ partners and integrators. Coveo has native integrations with many of the world’s largest platforms like Salesforce, Adobe, SAP, ServiceNow, Sitecore, and others. Coveo’s multi-tenant cloud infrastructure scales to support customers globally, with the highest security and compliance standards, such as SOC II and HIPAA. Coveo is trusted by leading global brands in retail, finance and insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, and high tech.

To find out more, download the full report here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, Stephen Emmott, Anthony Mullen, David Pidsley, Tim Nelms. 12 December 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

About Coveo
We believe that relevance is critical for businesses to win in the new digital experience economy and to serve people the way they expect, and that applied AI is an imperative. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, personalization and merchandising solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive conversion and revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.
www.coveo.com

Highwire PR for Coveo
media@coveo.com
+1 418-263-1111

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b783558f-2cbd-466b-82a0-da32db090cb8


Analyst Recommendations on COVEO SOLUTIONS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 111 M - -
Net income 2023 -47,1 M - -
Net cash 2023 189 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 622 M 618 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,89x
EV / Sales 2024 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 747
Free-Float 20,0%
Coveo Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COVEO SOLUTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,94 $
Average target price 6,49 $
Spread / Average Target 9,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Louis Têtu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Simoneau President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Jean Lavigueur Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dominic Lajoie Chief Information Officer
Guy Gauvin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVEO SOLUTIONS INC.-51.21%622
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.52%1 917 440
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.41%50 990
SYNOPSYS INC.-8.24%50 607
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-9.72%45 391
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-60.70%38 290