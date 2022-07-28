Coveo Named the Champion in New 2022 SoftwareReviews Enterprise Search Report

Customers give Coveo the highest rating amongst Enterprise Search Vendors

SAN FRANCISCO and MONTREAL, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc, (TSX:CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today announced it has been recognized as the champion in the 2022 Enterprise Search Emotional Footprint from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group. The award is based on the collective knowledge of real users and placement is based on user sentiment, alongside the ‘value index’ which captures user satisfaction given the costs they are paying.



SoftwareReviews named Coveo the leader as it received a 8.7 CX score, which represents the complete and aggregated satisfaction score from end users. Coveo also received the highest Emotional Footprint with a score of +94, receiving perfect scores in respect, reliability, and client friendly policies. Coveo led multiple categories of customer satisfaction, including:

100% Enabling Productivity

100% Effective

100% Inspiring

100% Reliable

100% Security

95% Fair

92% Trustworthy

92% Performance Enhancing

The Emotional Footprint makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant unique as it is the inclusion of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation. This creates a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users’ point of view.



“We’re honored to be recognized as the champion in the 2022 Enterprise Search market, earning the highest score including our emotional footprint,” said Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO at Coveo. “At Coveo, we partner with our leading organizations across the world to help them achieve their digital transformation and business goals. We couldn’t do that without their trust and a very tight partnership, in everything we do together.”

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at http://www.softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships.

By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About Coveo Solutions

We believe that relevance and personalization are critical for businesses to win in the new digital experience economy, to serve people the way they expect, and that applied AI is an imperative. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive conversion and revenue growth, increase profitability, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

