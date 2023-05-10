Advanced search
COVEO SOLUTIONS INC.

(CVO)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-09 pm EDT
6.280 CAD   -3.98%
Coveo to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Quebec Growth Conference

05/10/2023
MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc. (“Coveo”) (TSX: CVO), a leader in AI platforms that transform digital experiences with intelligent search, recommendations, 1:1 personalization, and merchandising, today announced that members of its senior management team will present at the Canaccord Genuity Quebec Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Toronto.

The presentation is scheduled for 10:00 am ET on May 16, 2023. To participate in this conference, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative.

About Coveo Solutions Inc.

We believe that relevance is critical for businesses to win in the new digital experience economy and to serve people the way they expect while ensuring optimal business performance, and that applied AI is an imperative to achieve these goals.

Coveo Relevance Cloud™ is a market-leading AI Platform that optimizes relevance into digital experiences such as commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Coveo injects search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandising AI models, including testing and analytics. Coveo’s AI platform is cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless, and can easily integrate into almost any digital experience, with AI models designed to learn from every interaction to serve the next. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible financial value to our customers by helping to drive improvements in conversion, revenue, and margins, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Our AI platform powers digital experience relevance for many of the world’s most innovative brands, serving millions of people and billions of interactions, and is supported by a large network of global systems integrators and implementation partners. Coveo is a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP® Endorsed App, and an Adobe Accelerate Exchange Partner.
Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

Contact Information

Paul Moon
Head of Investor Relations
investors@coveo.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 112 M - -
Net income 2023 -43,4 M - -
Net cash 2023 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -10,5x
Yield 2023 0,06%
Capitalization 495 M 495 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
EV / Sales 2024 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 747
Free-Float 13,3%
Managers and Directors
Louis Têtu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Simoneau President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Brandon Blair Nussey Chief Financial Officer
Dominic Lajoie Chief Information Officer
Guy Gauvin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVEO SOLUTIONS INC.-30.84%495
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.01%2 282 695
SYNOPSYS INC.16.43%55 887
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.27.96%55 636
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE6.30%51 271
SEA LIMITED61.45%47 608
