  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. COVER Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5253   JP3218500001

COVER CORPORATION

(5253)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-10 am EDT
1334.00 JPY   -0.52%
Indonesia expects to clinch $560 million Chinese loan for high-speed train soon

04/10/2023 | 04:24am EDT
An Electric Multiple Unit high-speed train for a rail link project part of China's Belt and Road Initiative is parked at Tegalluar train depot in Bandung

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia expects to conclude negotiations with China in coming weeks on an additional $560 million loan for a high-speed rail project being built in the Southeast Asian country, a senior minister said on Monday.

The cost of the line linking the capital Jakarta with the textile hub of Bandung has overshot, pushing Indonesia to seek a new loan from the China Development Bank to help cover a $1.2 billion cost overrun.

The total cost of the most high profile Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Indonesia has now risen to more than $7 billion, Indonesian officials have said.

Senior Indonesian minister Luhut Pandjaitan said during a trip to Beijing last week China had cut the interest rate on a proposed additional loan to 3.4%, from 4% previously. The figure was, however, still above the 2% rate Indonesia wanted, he said.

"We are finalising the interest rate. They've agreed below 4%, but we want lower," Luhut told a news conference.The China Development Bank in 2017 had given a consortium of Indonesian and Chinese companies building the railway a $4.55 billion loan with a 40-year tenure and a 2% interest rate.

Negotiations would also continue on the loan's maturity, deputy minister Septian Hario Seto said, adding Indonesia wanted it be similar to the 2017 loan with a 10 to 15 year grace period.

Furthermore, China wanted the Indonesian government to guarantee the loan and pass it on to PT KAI, one of the state-owned companies behind the project, while Jakarta preferred to appoint a company as a guarantor, Seto said.

China Development Bank could not immediately be reached for comment.

Jakarta has insisted that Chinese finance for such projects be delivered on a business-to-business basis, amid accusations that some other countries hosting BRI projects have fallen into a debt trap.

Still, due to the cost overrun, Indonesia had to inject 3.2 trillion rupiah ($214.77 million) of capital into PT KAI in January to help plug ballooning costs.

The railway is expected to operate commercially by August, Luhut said.

($1 = 14,900.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo, Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2023
Chart COVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
COVER Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers and Directors
Motoaki Tanigo President, CEO & Representative Director
Ikko Fukuda Director & Chief Technology Officer
Takashi Kato Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Yoichi Wada Independent Outside Director
Kimiyuki Suda Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVER CORPORATION0.00%621
BOLLORÉ SE9.00%18 203
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-9.94%16 273
VIVENDI SE4.22%10 442
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.46.50%7 473
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.1.33%6 658
