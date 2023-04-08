Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. COVER Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5253   JP3218500001

COVER CORPORATION

(5253)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-07 am EDT
1341.00 JPY    0.00%
05:37aIran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women - police statement
RE
04/07Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rises in March
RE
04/07UK footfall growth slows further in March, remains below pre-pandemic
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women - police statement

04/08/2023 | 05:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Raisi says hijab is the law in Iran as unveiled women face 'yogurt attack'

(Reuters) - In a further attempt to rein in increasing numbers of women defying the compulsory dress code, Iranian authorities are installing cameras in public places and thoroughfares to identify and penalise unveiled women, the police announced on Saturday.

After they have been identified, violators will receive "warning text messages as to the consequences", police said in a statement.

The move is aimed at "preventing resistance against the hijab law," said the statement, carried by the judiciary's Mizan news agency and other state media, adding that such resistance tarnishes the country's spiritual image and spreads insecurity.

A growing number of Iranian women have been ditching their veils since the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in the custody of the morality police last September. Mahsa Amini had been detained for allegedly violating the hijab rule. Security forces violently put down the revolt.

Still, risking arrest for defying the obligatory dress code, women are still widely seen unveiled in malls, restaurants, shops and streets around the country. Videos of unveiled women resisting the morality police have flooded social media.

Saturday's police statement called on owners of businesses to "seriously monitor the observance of societal norms with their diligent inspections".

Under Iran's Islamic sharia law, imposed after the 1979 revolution, women are obliged to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes to disguise their figures. Violators have faced public rebuke, fines or arrest.

Describing the veil as "one of the civilizational foundations of the Iranian nation" and "one of the practical principles of the Islamic Republic," an Interior Ministry statement said on March 30 that there would be no retreat on the issue.

It urged citizens to confront unveiled women. Such directives have in past decades emboldened hardliners to attack women. Last week a viral video showed a man throwing yoghurt at two unveiled women in a shop.

(dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2023
All news about COVER CORPORATION
05:37aIran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women - police st..
RE
04/07Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rises in March
RE
04/07UK footfall growth slows further in March, remains below pre-pandemic
AN
04/07Pacific Nickel Mines Secures Letter of Commitment for Proposed Kolosori Project Debt Fa..
MT
04/06Jes Staley attacks JPMorgan, demands separate trial over Jeffrey Epstein
RE
04/06Otis Worldwide Outlines Reduced Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Expanded Employee Program in ..
MT
04/06LIVESTOCK-Sizzling cash cattle prices ignite rally in CME futures
RE
04/06US EPA to Propose New Rules to Cut Vehicle Pollution
MT
04/06U.S. EPA to propose new vehicle pollution cuts, sees big EV jump
RE
04/06Grains ease as weather weighs ahead of holiday
RE
More news
Chart COVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
COVER Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers and Directors
Motoaki Tanigo President, CEO & Representative Director
Ikko Fukuda Director & Chief Technology Officer
Takashi Kato Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Yoichi Wada Independent Outside Director
Kimiyuki Suda Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVER CORPORATION0.00%621
BOLLORÉ SE9.00%18 203
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-9.94%16 273
VIVENDI SE4.22%10 442
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.46.50%7 473
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-2.40%6 658
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer