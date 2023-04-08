Pakistan finance minister cancels US trip due to political crisis

KARACHI, Pakistan, April 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan Finance
Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said he had canceled his trip to
Washington for the spring meetings of the International Monetary
Fund and World Bank on the orders of the prime minister due to
the political situation in the country.
However, Dar said he would attend important bilateral and
multilateral meetings virtually and a Pakistani delegation would
be present in Washington.
Pakistan is in danger of defaulting on its debt, with an
International Monetary Fund bailout programme stalled since
November, while a bruising political battle is raging between
the government and former prime minister Imran Khan.
Dar said that the crisis had been compounded by a recent
Supreme Court order striking down plans to delay elections to
two provincial assemblies scheduled for next month. The order
has created a standoff between the government and the court.
"We are stuck in a strange mess as a country… so under these
circumstances, on the orders of the prime minister, I have
dropped plans to be there [in Washington] physically," Dar said
in a televised address.
The minister rejected reports of the canceled trip being
linked to a holdup in Pakistan's IMF bailout programme.
He added that a "constitutional crisis" was created by the
Supreme Court, which has demanded that the government provide 21
billion Pakistani rupees ($74 million) to the election
authorities by Monday to conduct the polls.
IMF BAILOUT
Dar said that Pakistan, on its part, had completed all
requirements of the IMF's programme review for the release of
over $1.1 billion in critical funding for the cash-strapped
country.
He said all that remained was a confirmation by one country
that it would provide Pakistan $1 billion to shore up its
external account requirements. Another country had already
confirmed it would provide $2 billion, he added.
While Dar did not name the two countries, Pakistan's junior
finance minister on Thursday said Saudi Arabia had conveyed to
the IMF its commitment to provide financing to Pakistan.
Local media has widely reported that $2 billion have been
committed by Saudi Arabia, while a confirmation of $1 billion
was awaited by the United Arab Emirates.
The minister said once the $1 billion was confirmed, a staff
level agreement would be reached. He denied that there were any
other pending issues.
Pakistan is in dire need of funds with its foreign exchange
reserves hovering around $4.2 billion which provides barely one
month of import cover.
($1 = 283.5000 Pakistani rupees)
