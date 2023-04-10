Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. COVER Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5253   JP3218500001

COVER CORPORATION

(5253)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-10 am EDT
1334.00 JPY   -0.52%
02:05pYellen to push next steps for development bank evolution at spring meetings
RE
11:43aNewmark Group's Global Corporate Services Business Secures Long-Term Contract With Saint-Gobain
MT
09:38aColumn-Funds dump 10-year Treasuries, eye steeper U.S. curve: McGeever
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yellen to push next steps for development bank evolution at spring meetings

04/10/2023 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday will host a roundtable discussion on further steps to evolve the World Bank and other development lenders to tackle climate change and other global crises beyond a $5 billion annual World Bank lending expansion, the Treasury said.

The discussion on the sidelines of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings will bring together finance ministers from major shareholders and borrowing countries that will cover "ways to maintain momentum to evolve the multilateral development banks to better meet current challenges," the Treasury said in a statement.

The World Bank has proposed balance sheet changes that would quickly allow it to lend an additional $50 billion over 10 years while maintaining its top-tier AAA credit rating, a step widely expected to be adopted by bank shareholders this week.

A U.S. Treasury official called the move a "downpayment" on the reforms for the World Bank and other multilateral development banks, an early opportunity "to get the process rolling."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
All news about COVER CORPORATION
02:05pYellen to push next steps for development bank evolution at spring meetings
RE
11:43aNewmark Group's Global Corporate Services Business Secures Long-Term Contract With Sain..
MT
09:38aColumn-Funds dump 10-year Treasuries, eye steeper U..
RE
08:05aDundee Corp. Renews Normal Course Issuer Bids On Three Share Classes
MT
07:19aFood Prices Running Hot; U.S. Labor Market Cools; World Bank Faces Tough Question
DJ
06:21aCanadian miner Brazil Potash presses on with sensitive Amazon project
RE
06:05aNorth American Morning Briefing: Focus Turns to -2-
DJ
04:24aIndonesia expects to clinch $560 million Chinese loan for high-speed train soon
RE
03:51aUpbeat Economic Reports Promote Japanese Stock Buying; Japan Display Soars 21% on Team-..
MT
03:08aIndia likely to get "below normal" monsoon rains in 2023 - Skymet
RE
More news
Chart COVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
COVER Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers and Directors
Motoaki Tanigo President, CEO & Representative Director
Ikko Fukuda Director & Chief Technology Officer
Takashi Kato Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Yoichi Wada Independent Outside Director
Kimiyuki Suda Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVER CORPORATION0.00%621
BOLLORÉ SE9.00%18 203
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-9.94%16 273
VIVENDI SE4.22%10 442
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.46.50%7 473
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.1.33%6 658
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer