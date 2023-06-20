Abu Dhabi's ADNOC approaches Germany's Covestro with acquisition offer-sources

June 20 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
(ADNOC) has approached Covestro AG, a German plastics
and chemicals maker with a market value of 7.8 billion euros
($8.5 billion), with an takeover offer, people familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
Details of the proposed terms and how Covestro will respond
to the approach could not immediately be learned. The sources
requested anonymity because the matter is confidential.
ADNOC did not immediately respond to requests for comment
while Germany's Covestro declined to comment.
Covestro
, a maker of transparent polycarbonate plastics as well as
chemicals for insulation and upholstery foams, in April issued
an earnings guidance that reassured markets about its growth
prospects and it also resumed a share buyback programme.
Earlier on Tuesday it confirmed its outlook for 2023.
Shares in Covestro were up 10% at 1245 GMT.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Ludwig Burger and Patricia
Weiss in Frankfurt
Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Louise Heavens)