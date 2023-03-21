Advanced search
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
02:41:25 2023-03-21 pm EDT
37.73 EUR   +1.60%
02:20pBaader Bank raises Covestro to 'Buy' and target to 45.50
DP
02:13pCOVESTRO : From Sell to Buy by Baader Bank
MD
03/15Saarland's Minister President presses the pace on industrial electricity prices
DP
Baader Bank raises Covestro to 'Buy' and target to 45.50

03/21/2023 | 02:20pm EDT
MUNICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Baader Bank has upgraded Covestro by several steps from "reduce" to "buy" and raised the price target from 44.00 to 45.50 euros. Since his downgrade in February, the shares of the plastics group have fallen by around 15 percent due to the cancelled dividend and the gloomy outlook, analyst Markus Mayer explained his investment recommendation in a study published on Tuesday. The valuation is now at an intrinsic value level because Covestro could also become a takeover candidate. The expert mentioned the Austrian oil company OMV as a potential buyer./edh/jha/

Publication of the original study: 21.03.2023 / 15:40 / CET

First disclosure of original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / Time zone not specified in study

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on COVESTRO AG
Financials
Sales 2023 16 070 M 17 215 M 17 215 M
Net income 2023 105 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2023 2 549 M 2 731 M 2 731 M
P/E ratio 2023 66,8x
Yield 2023 0,94%
Capitalization 7 053 M 7 555 M 7 555 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 17 233
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 37,13 €
Average target price 44,37 €
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG1.59%7 555
LG CHEM, LTD.12.83%38 617
DOW INC.1.73%36 292
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION4.26%18 747
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-17.70%13 561
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-3.40%13 015