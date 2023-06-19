Advanced search
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:28:32 2023-06-19 am EDT
40.88 EUR   -2.14%
CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

06/19/2023 | 08:17am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share buyback
Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

19.06.2023 / 14:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Covestro AG: Disclosure of a capital market information

Covestro AG / Share buyback

 

Disclosure according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 3rd Tranche / 5th Interim Report

 

In the period from June 12, 2023 until and including June 16, 2023 a number of 196,350 shares were bought back within the framework of the third tranche of the share buyback program of Covestro AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 17, 2023 pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for May 17, 2023.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
06/12/2023 39,720 39.4231
06/13/2023 38,780 40.4329
06/14/2023 40,000 40.7775
06/15/2023 39,550 39.8045
06/16/2023 38,300 40.8090

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the 3rd Tranche share buyback program in the period from May 17, 2023 until and including June 16, 2023 amounts to a number of 922,525 shares.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the share buyback program in the period from March 21, 2022 until and including June 16, 2023 amounts to a number of 4,402,481 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Covestro AG was carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Covestro AG; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Further information according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Covestro AG at www.covestro.com/en/investors.

 

Leverkusen, June 19, 2023


19.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1660257  19.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1660257&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
