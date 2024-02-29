Covestro AG is one of the world's leading manufacturers of polymer materials. Its products are primarily used in the automotive, construction, electronics, furniture and textile industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - performance materials (50.6%): polyurethanes (flexible polyurethane foam mainly used in furniture, mattress and car seat upholstery, and rigid polyurethane foam used in the composition of building and refrigeration equipment insulation) and polycarbonates (high-performance polycarbonates used in automotive components, roof structures and medical devices); - specialty products (47.6%): raw materials for coatings, adhesives and films; - other (1.8%). At the end of 2022, the group operated 50 production sites around the world. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (12.3%), the United States (21.5%), China (20.3%) and other (45.9%).

Sector Commodity Chemicals