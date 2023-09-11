COVESTRO : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
Today at 10:06 am
Barclays analyst Sebastian Satz maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price continues to be set at EUR 59.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10:27:55 2023-09-11 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|53.81 EUR
|+4.49%
|+10.23%
|+47.41%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+47.58%
|10 414 M $
|-9.93%
|11 573 M $
|-52.91%
|8 221 M $
|-38.60%
|7 395 M $
|+87.15%
|7 081 M $
|-5.41%
|16 284 M $
|-21.96%
|4 436 M $
|+11.68%
|4 093 M $
|-17.03%
|2 910 M $
|-8.47%
|2 808 M $