COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
COVESTRO : Credit Suisse lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral

10/01/2020 | 01:30am EDT

Credit Suisse gives a Neutral rating. The target price is reduced from EUR 51.50 to EUR 46.

COVESTRO AG -7.19% 42.35 Delayed Quote.2.17%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.90% 9.244 Delayed Quote.-29.46%

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 10 431 M 12 242 M 12 242 M
Net income 2020 81,3 M 95,5 M 95,5 M
Net Debt 2020 1 279 M 1 501 M 1 501 M
P/E ratio 2020 96,4x
Yield 2020 3,11%
Capitalization 7 744 M 9 094 M 9 089 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 16 803
Free-Float 92,4%
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 48,71 €
Last Close Price 42,35 €
Spread / Highest target 58,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVESTRO AG2.17%9 094
LG CHEM, LTD.105.98%40 671
DOW INC.-14.03%34 514
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-21.24%17 289
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-22.63%13 651
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.110.55%8 097
