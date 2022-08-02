Log in
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:37 2022-08-02 am EDT
33.50 EUR   +1.35%
10:22aCOVESTRO : DZ Bank is now Neutral
MD
06:07aCOVESTRO : UBS remains Neutral
MD
05:13aCOVESTRO : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
COVESTRO : DZ Bank is now Neutral

08/02/2022 | 10:22am EDT
DZ Bank adjusts its recommendation and switches from Buy to Neutral.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on COVESTRO AG
Financials
Sales 2022 17 560 M 18 040 M 18 040 M
Net income 2022 903 M 928 M 928 M
Net Debt 2022 2 334 M 2 398 M 2 398 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,76x
Yield 2022 7,56%
Capitalization 6 272 M 6 444 M 6 444 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 18 023
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 33,05 €
Average target price 49,79 €
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG-39.02%6 444
DOW INC.-7.51%37 675
LG CHEM, LTD.-0.33%34 708
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-10.91%29 357
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-11.06%19 577
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-13.24%13 632