Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Covestro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:10 2023-01-02 am EST
38.33 EUR   +4.86%
10:50aCOVESTRO : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
2022COVESTRO : Baader Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
2022COVESTRO : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COVESTRO : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating

01/02/2023 | 10:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Peter Spengler from DZ Bank retains his Neutral opinion on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about COVESTRO AG
10:50aCOVESTRO : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
2022COVESTRO : Baader Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
2022COVESTRO : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
2022CGN New Energy to Supply Renewable Energy to German Firm Covestro
MT
2022Dd : Covestro AG: Dr. Markus Steilemann, buy
EQ
2022Covestro : signs major renewable energy supply contracts with Chinese producer CGN
PU
2022COVESTRO : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
2022COVESTRO : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
2022COVESTRO : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
2022COVESTRO : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COVESTRO AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 986 M 19 222 M 19 222 M
Net income 2022 448 M 479 M 479 M
Net Debt 2022 2 572 M 2 749 M 2 749 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 7 060 M 7 545 M 7 545 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 18 064
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 36,55 €
Average target price 41,53 €
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG0.00%7 545
DOW INC.0.00%35 462
LG CHEM, LTD.0.00%35 199
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION0.00%17 986
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.0.00%16 957
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION0.00%13 423