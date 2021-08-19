Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Covestro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COVESTRO : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating

08/19/2021 | 11:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DZ Bank analyst Peter Spengler maintains his Buy rating on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about COVESTRO AG
11:19aCOVESTRO : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:34aDGAP-AFR : Covestro AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial..
DJ
08/11Germany's Lanxess raises 2021 profit outlook on demand recovery
RE
08/10COVESTRO : NorldLB reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08/10COVESTRO : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/10COVESTRO : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
08/10COVESTRO : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
08/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Pirelli, Nintendo, Novavax, Amazon, HelloFresh
08/06COVESTRO : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/06COVESTRO : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COVESTRO AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 055 M 16 439 M 16 439 M
Net income 2021 1 448 M 1 694 M 1 694 M
Net Debt 2021 978 M 1 144 M 1 144 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,38x
Yield 2021 4,90%
Capitalization 10 670 M 12 489 M 12 480 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 16 395
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 55,24 €
Average target price 67,18 €
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG9.43%12 489
LG CHEM, LTD.8.74%56 333
DOW INC.11.50%45 827
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION3.22%22 720
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.76.70%18 232
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-3.54%17 141