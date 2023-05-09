Advanced search
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:26:25 2023-05-09 pm EDT
39.94 EUR   -0.26%
12:07pCOVESTRO : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/08COVESTRO : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
05/05'Gamechanger' - chemical sector welcomes plans for industrial electricity price
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COVESTRO : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating

05/09/2023 | 12:07pm EDT
DZ Bank analyst Peter Spengler maintains his Buy rating on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Analyst Recommendations on COVESTRO AG
Financials
Sales 2023 16 082 M 17 720 M 17 720 M
Net income 2023 146 M 161 M 161 M
Net Debt 2023 2 472 M 2 724 M 2 724 M
P/E ratio 2023 49,0x
Yield 2023 1,05%
Capitalization 7 606 M 8 380 M 8 380 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 17 233
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 40,04 €
Average target price 45,66 €
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG9.55%8 380
LG CHEM, LTD.21.00%41 034
DOW INC.7.46%38 301
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION8.06%19 447
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-21.55%13 270
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-2.98%13 030
