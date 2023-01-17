Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Covestro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:02:56 2023-01-17 pm EST
41.10 EUR   +0.01%
12:24pCOVESTRO : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
05:22aCOVESTRO : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
02:11aCOVESTRO : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COVESTRO : DZ Bank remains Neutral

01/17/2023 | 12:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In a research note published by Peter Spengler, DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating to the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about COVESTRO AG
12:24pCOVESTRO : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
05:22aCOVESTRO : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
02:11aCOVESTRO : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/16COVESTRO : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/16German Shares Advance To Green Amid More Signs Of Cooling Inflation
MT
01/16German Shares Advance To Green Amid More Signs Of Cooling Inflation
MT
01/16Covestro investors shake off shock over annual loss
DP
01/16COVESTRO : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
01/16European Midday Briefing: Shares Supported by Inflation Optimis..
DJ
01/16COVESTRO : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COVESTRO AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 001 M 19 482 M 19 482 M
Net income 2022 179 M 194 M 194 M
Net Debt 2022 2 407 M 2 604 M 2 604 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,0x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 7 937 M 8 590 M 8 590 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 18 064
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 41,09 €
Average target price 41,47 €
Spread / Average Target 0,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG12.42%8 590
DOW INC.16.45%41 297
LG CHEM, LTD.6.33%37 962
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.15.47%20 061
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION2.07%18 519
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.12.36%14 495