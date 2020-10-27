Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Covestro AG    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

COVESTRO : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 10:23am EDT

In a research note published by Peter Spengler, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COVESTRO AG
10:25aCOVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
10:23aCOVESTRO : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
09:35aCOVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
08:18aCOVESTRO : Independant Research remains Neutral
MD
07:47aCOVESTRO : Gets a Neutral rating from NorldLB
MD
04:57aCOVESTRO : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
02:05aCOVESTRO : with significant growth in volume and earnings in third quarter
PU
10/26COVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
10/23COVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
10/21COVESTRO : Neste Corporation - Next milestone in the strategic cooperation of Ne..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 469 M 12 382 M 12 382 M
Net income 2020 144 M 170 M 170 M
Net Debt 2020 1 245 M 1 473 M 1 473 M
P/E ratio 2020 49,2x
Yield 2020 2,94%
Capitalization 8 255 M 9 756 M 9 763 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 16 803
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 50,43 €
Last Close Price 42,76 €
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVESTRO AG3.16%9 756
LG CHEM, LTD.103.46%41 482
DOW INC.-13.85%34 974
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-19.64%17 826
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-19.66%14 358
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.122.67%8 863
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group