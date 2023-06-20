Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Covestro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:24:28 2023-06-20 am EDT
38.50 EUR   -4.49%
03:18aCOVESTRO : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/19Cms : Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/19Covestro Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COVESTRO : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating

06/20/2023 | 03:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Analyst Chetan Udeshi from JP Morgan research gives the stock a Neutral rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about COVESTRO AG
03:18aCOVESTRO : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/19Cms : Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/19Covestro Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
EQ
06/19Chemical stocks weak - economic worries, BASF downgrade
DP
06/15Weak China data weighs on chemical stocks
DP
06/15COVESTRO : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/14Covestro Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
EQ
06/14COVESTRO : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
06/13COVESTRO : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/13Covestro Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COVESTRO AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 176 M 17 675 M 17 675 M
Net income 2023 172 M 188 M 188 M
Net Debt 2023 2 617 M 2 859 M 2 859 M
P/E ratio 2023 42,6x
Yield 2023 1,02%
Capitalization 7 657 M 8 366 M 8 366 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 17 825
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 40,31 €
Average target price 46,13 €
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG10.29%8 366
LG CHEM, LTD.25.33%43 384
DOW INC.5.50%37 601
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION5.53%19 163
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-3.83%12 944
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-29.74%11 981
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer