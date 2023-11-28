COVESTRO : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
November 28, 2023 at 05:09 am EST
Chetan Udeshi from JP Morgan retains his Neutral opinion on the stock.
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|48.25 EUR
|-0.76%
|+0.08%
|+31.82%
|11:09am
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+31.82%
|10 030 M $
|+1.45%
|35 855 M $
|-15.67%
|29 277 M $
|-6.22%
|16 409 M $
|-10.21%
|11 725 M $
|-54.94%
|8 094 M $
|-48.92%
|6 326 M $
|+67.66%
|6 292 M $
|-11.60%
|5 154 M $
|+1.77%
|3 826 M $