  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Covestro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/22 03:59:59 pm
40.63 EUR   -4.30%
04:50pCOVESTRO : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
10:56aCOVESTRO : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
02:31aCOVESTRO : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COVESTRO : JP Morgan sticks Neutral

03/07/2022 | 04:50pm EST
JP Morgan confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 15 402 M 16 726 M 16 726 M
Net income 2021 1 627 M 1 767 M 1 767 M
Net Debt 2021 1 216 M 1 320 M 1 320 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,91x
Yield 2021 8,56%
Capitalization 7 956 M 8 640 M 8 640 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 17 883
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 41,21 €
Average target price 65,30 €
Spread / Average Target 58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG-21.68%8 944
DOW INC.3.72%43 245
LG CHEM, LTD.-16.42%32 472
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-13.72%31 814
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION1.92%24 398
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-13.83%17 344