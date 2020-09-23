Log in
COVESTRO : Sell rating from UBS

09/23/2020 | 06:05am EDT

UBS is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 39.

ChangeLast1st jan.
COVESTRO AG 0.07% 44.24 Delayed Quote.6.73%
UBS GROUP AG 0.68% 10.35 Delayed Quote.-15.87%

Financials
Sales 2020 10 388 M 12 146 M 12 146 M
Net income 2020 61,7 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
Net Debt 2020 1 291 M 1 510 M 1 510 M
P/E ratio 2020 130x
Yield 2020 2,98%
Capitalization 8 090 M 9 473 M 9 460 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 16 803
Free-Float 92,4%
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 46,46 €
Last Close Price 44,24 €
Spread / Highest target 51,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVESTRO AG6.73%9 473
LG CHEM, LTD.101.26%39 861
DOW INC.-12.66%35 426
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-18.44%17 818
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-21.94%13 737
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.88.97%7 446
