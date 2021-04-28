Log in
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Covestro AG
News
Summary
1COV
DE0006062144
COVESTRO AG
(1COV)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
04/28 11:31:36 am
55.41
EUR
-0.66%
11:22a
COVESTRO
: Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
09:05a
COVESTRO
: NorldLB remains Neutral
MD
07:54a
COVESTRO
: Gets a Buy rating from Independant Research
MD
COVESTRO : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
04/28/2021 | 11:22am EDT
In a research note published by Peter Spengler, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about COVESTRO AG
11:22a
COVESTRO
: Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
09:05a
COVESTRO
: NorldLB remains Neutral
MD
07:54a
COVESTRO
: Gets a Buy rating from Independant Research
MD
07:38a
COVESTRO
: Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
04:35a
COVESTRO
: Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/27
COVESTRO
: Buy rating from Barclays
MD
04/23
COVESTRO
: expands films production in Germany
PU
04/22
COVESTRO AG
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/22
DESIGN INNOVATION IN PLASTICS
: 2021 finalists announced
PU
04/19
COVESTRO
: Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
13 031 M
15 731 M
15 731 M
Net income 2021
975 M
1 177 M
1 177 M
Net Debt 2021
2 138 M
2 581 M
2 581 M
P/E ratio 2021
11,2x
Yield 2021
3,71%
Capitalization
10 774 M
13 013 M
13 007 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,99x
EV / Sales 2022
0,90x
Nbr of Employees
15 890
Free-Float
96,9%
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Average target price
67,16 €
Last Close Price
55,78 €
Spread / Highest target
44,1%
Spread / Average Target
20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target
-13,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Markus Steilemann
Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer
Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer
Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen
Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
COVESTRO AG
10.50%
13 013
LG CHEM, LTD.
8.13%
59 014
DOW INC.
12.88%
46 799
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION
12.55%
24 739
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION
9.80%
19 483
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.
1.17%
10 255
