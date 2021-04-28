Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Covestro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/28 11:31:36 am
55.41 EUR   -0.66%
11:22aCOVESTRO  : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
09:05aCOVESTRO  : NorldLB remains Neutral
MD
07:54aCOVESTRO  : Gets a Buy rating from Independant Research
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COVESTRO : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank

04/28/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In a research note published by Peter Spengler, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about COVESTRO AG
11:22aCOVESTRO  : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
09:05aCOVESTRO  : NorldLB remains Neutral
MD
07:54aCOVESTRO  : Gets a Buy rating from Independant Research
MD
07:38aCOVESTRO  : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
04:35aCOVESTRO  : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/27COVESTRO  : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
04/23COVESTRO  : expands films production in Germany
PU
04/22COVESTRO AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/22DESIGN INNOVATION IN PLASTICS : 2021 finalists announced
PU
04/19COVESTRO  : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 031 M 15 731 M 15 731 M
Net income 2021 975 M 1 177 M 1 177 M
Net Debt 2021 2 138 M 2 581 M 2 581 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 3,71%
Capitalization 10 774 M 13 013 M 13 007 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 15 890
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 67,16 €
Last Close Price 55,78 €
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVESTRO AG10.50%13 013
LG CHEM, LTD.8.13%59 014
DOW INC.12.88%46 799
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION12.55%24 739
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION9.80%19 483
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.1.17%10 255
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ