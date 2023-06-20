Circles: Abu Dhabi state oil company has interest in Covestro

LONDON/LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - The oil company Abu Dhabi National Oil (Adnoc) apparently has its eye on the plastics group Covestro. According to circles, there have already been initial talks with Covestro representatives in Leverkusen, as the Bloomberg news agency reported on Tuesday. At the meeting, the state-owned company expressed its interest in the DAX-listed company, the sources said, citing informed persons. Covestro shares jumped after the news, most recently up nine percent.

The report added that consultations were still in the early stages. It also said there was no guarantee that Adnoc would decide to go ahead with the takeover. A spokesman for the Arab company declined to comment. No one at Covestro could initially be reached for comment.

Adnoc claims almost all the oil for OPEC member United Arab Emirates. The group has plans to invest $150 billion to expand its natural gas, chemicals and clean energy operations worldwide. Last year, Adnoc already bought shares in Austrian group OMV worth around 3.9 billion euros to strengthen its chemicals business.