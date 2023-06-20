Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Covestro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:08:45 2023-06-20 am EDT
44.41 EUR   +10.16%
09:00aCircles: Abu Dhabi state oil company has interest in Covestro
DP
08:57aColported takeover interest lifts Covestro into positive territory
DP
08:54aAbu Dhabi's ADNOC approaches Germany's Covestro with acquisition offer-sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Circles: Abu Dhabi state oil company has interest in Covestro

06/20/2023 | 09:00am EDT
LONDON/LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - The oil company Abu Dhabi National Oil (Adnoc) apparently has its eye on the plastics group Covestro. According to circles, there have already been initial talks with Covestro representatives in Leverkusen, as the Bloomberg news agency reported on Tuesday. At the meeting, the state-owned company expressed its interest in the DAX-listed company, the sources said, citing informed persons. Covestro shares jumped after the news, most recently up nine percent.

The report added that consultations were still in the early stages. It also said there was no guarantee that Adnoc would decide to go ahead with the takeover. A spokesman for the Arab company declined to comment. No one at Covestro could initially be reached for comment.

Adnoc claims almost all the oil for OPEC member United Arab Emirates. The group has plans to invest $150 billion to expand its natural gas, chemicals and clean energy operations worldwide. Last year, Adnoc already bought shares in Austrian group OMV worth around 3.9 billion euros to strengthen its chemicals business./tav/tih


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION 0.00% 3.98 End-of-day quote.-9.75%
BRENT OIL -0.33% 75.8 Delayed Quote.-11.48%
COVESTRO AG 9.15% 44.1 Delayed Quote.10.29%
DAX -0.15% 16174.33 Delayed Quote.16.36%
OMV AG -1.42% 38.95 Delayed Quote.-17.86%
WTI -0.25% 71.095 Delayed Quote.-11.25%
Financials
Sales 2023 16 176 M 17 675 M 17 675 M
Net income 2023 172 M 188 M 188 M
Net Debt 2023 2 617 M 2 859 M 2 859 M
P/E ratio 2023 42,6x
Yield 2023 1,02%
Capitalization 7 657 M 8 366 M 8 366 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 17 825
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 40,31 €
Average target price 46,13 €
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG10.29%8 366
LG CHEM, LTD.25.33%43 728
DOW INC.5.50%37 601
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION5.53%18 922
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-3.83%12 869
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-29.74%11 476
