NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - According to insiders, the state-owned oil company Abu Dhabi National Oil (Adnoc) has approached the chemicals group Covestro with an offer of 60 euros per share. With this and a number of concessions, the Arabs wanted to clear the way for Covestro's books to be officially audited as part of a so-called due diligence, wrote the Bloomberg news agency on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The offer would value Covestro at around 11.3 billion euros. Just two days ago, Bloomberg reported that such a move was being planned. However, should Adnoc submit an official offer for the DAX-listed company, this would probably be subject to reporting requirements. When asked on Thursday, a Covestro spokesperson emphasized that the status regarding Adnoc remains unchanged: As has been known since September, talks are being held without any result. The Covestro share price only briefly rose more sharply on Thursday./mis/stw