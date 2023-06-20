Colported takeover interest lifts Covestro into positive territory

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - A rumored takeover interest from the United Arab Emirates sent Covestro shares soaring on Tuesday afternoon. Before that, a profit warning from Lanxess had still caused a gloomy mood throughout the chemical sector. At 45 euros, the shares of the plastics group now jumped to their highest level in more than a year, with the most recent gain amounting to more than eleven percent. Covestro was temporarily suspended from trading.

As the news agency Bloomberg reported with reference to circles, the oil group Adnoc from the United Arab Emirates is said to be in early considerations to submit a takeover bid for the Dax group. It was further reported, however, that a concrete decision had not yet been made at this time./ajx/tih/men