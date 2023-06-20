Advanced search
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:08:48 2023-06-20 am EDT
44.42 EUR   +10.18%
Circles: Abu Dhabi state oil company has interest in Covestro
DP
Colported takeover interest lifts Covestro into positive territory
DP
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC approaches Germany's Covestro with acquisition offer-sources
RE
Colported takeover interest lifts Covestro into positive territory

06/20/2023 | 08:57am EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - A rumored takeover interest from the United Arab Emirates sent Covestro shares soaring on Tuesday afternoon. Before that, a profit warning from Lanxess had still caused a gloomy mood throughout the chemical sector. At 45 euros, the shares of the plastics group now jumped to their highest level in more than a year, with the most recent gain amounting to more than eleven percent. Covestro was temporarily suspended from trading.

As the news agency Bloomberg reported with reference to circles, the oil group Adnoc from the United Arab Emirates is said to be in early considerations to submit a takeover bid for the Dax group. It was further reported, however, that a concrete decision had not yet been made at this time./ajx/tih/men


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 16 176 M 17 675 M 17 675 M
Net income 2023 172 M 188 M 188 M
Net Debt 2023 2 617 M 2 859 M 2 859 M
P/E ratio 2023 42,6x
Yield 2023 1,02%
Capitalization 7 657 M 8 366 M 8 366 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 17 825
Free-Float 98,2%
