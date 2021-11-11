Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Covestro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Covestro AG: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

11/11/2021 | 10:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share Buy-back Covestro AG: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 2021-11-11 / 16:10 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Subject: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on issuer and content:

Name: Covestro AG

Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen

Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Share Buy-back Programme

ISIN: DE0006062144

WKN: 606214

Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information relating to a share buy-back programme - final announcement

Covestro AG (the 'issuer') finalizes repurchase of shares.

In the time period from November 8 until and including November 10, 2021, a total number of 111,593 shares were acquired in the course of the share buy-back programme of the issuer. This corresponds to 0,058% of the share capital.

Hence, the buy-back of own shares, as disclosed by the issuer pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on October 29, 2021 to begin on November 8, 2021 was completed on November 10, 2021.

The purchase of the shares was carried out by a commissioned bank and was exclusively effected via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

In the time period from November 8 until and including November 10, 2021 the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to: 

Date          Total number of repurchased shares (number) Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 
08-11-2021                                         55,000                   54.1862258            2,980,242.42 
09-11-2021                                         52,500                   55.2655615            2,901,441.98 
10-11-2021                                          4,093                   55.0374786              225,268.40 
Total                                             111,593                   54.7252319            6,106,952.80

Information with respect to the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 also on the website of the issuer under www.covestro.com/en/investors.

Leverkusen, November 11, 2021

Covestro AG

The Board of Management

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-11-11 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Covestro AG 
              Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60 
              51373 Leverkusen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.covestro.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1248451 2021-11-11

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1248451&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2021 10:10 ET (15:10 GMT)

All news about COVESTRO AG
10:11aCOVESTRO AG : Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2..
DJ
07:51aCOVESTRO : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
05:17aInnovative material solutions from wound care to wearable smart patches
PU
11/09Visual aids become smart data glasses
PU
11/09COVESTRO : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
11/09Covestro AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
11/09New functional materials and expanded portfolio for 3D printing
PU
11/09Innovations in the spirit of the circular economy
PU
11/08COVESTRO : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
11/08COVESTRO : Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COVESTRO AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 339 M 17 583 M 17 583 M
Net income 2021 1 685 M 1 931 M 1 931 M
Net Debt 2021 930 M 1 066 M 1 066 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,03x
Yield 2021 6,56%
Capitalization 10 628 M 12 258 M 12 183 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 17 883
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 55,02 €
Average target price 67,53 €
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG8.99%12 258
LG CHEM, LTD.-10.32%46 148
DOW INC.5.87%43 460
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION11.00%24 543
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.87.03%19 813
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-4.96%16 966