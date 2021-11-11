DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share Buy-back Covestro AG: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 2021-11-11 / 16:10 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Subject: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information on issuer and content:
Name: Covestro AG
Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen
Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Share Buy-back Programme
ISIN: DE0006062144
WKN: 606214
Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information relating to a share buy-back programme - final announcement
Covestro AG (the 'issuer') finalizes repurchase of shares.
In the time period from November 8 until and including November 10, 2021, a total number of 111,593 shares were acquired in the course of the share buy-back programme of the issuer. This corresponds to 0,058% of the share capital.
Hence, the buy-back of own shares, as disclosed by the issuer pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on October 29, 2021 to begin on November 8, 2021 was completed on November 10, 2021.
The purchase of the shares was carried out by a commissioned bank and was exclusively effected via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
In the time period from November 8 until and including November 10, 2021 the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:
Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR)
08-11-2021 55,000 54.1862258 2,980,242.42
09-11-2021 52,500 55.2655615 2,901,441.98
10-11-2021 4,093 55.0374786 225,268.40
Total 111,593 54.7252319 6,106,952.80
Information with respect to the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 also on the website of the issuer under www.covestro.com/en/investors.
Leverkusen, November 11, 2021
Covestro AG
The Board of Management
Language: English
