    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
Covestro AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/22/2021 | 01:32am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sucheta
Last name(s): Govil

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Covestro AG

b) LEI
3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006062144

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
51.14 EUR 9937.89 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
51.14 EUR 9937.89 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


22.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71699  22.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260754&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
