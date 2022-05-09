Log in
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/09 08:50:44 am EDT
37.38 EUR   -2.72%
08:33aCOVESTRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/06COVESTRO : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
05/05COVESTRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Covestro AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/09/2022 | 08:33am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.05.2022 / 14:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sucheta
Last name(s): Govil

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Covestro AG

b) LEI
3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006062144

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.40 EUR 3716.80 EUR
40.41 EUR 53866.53 EUR
40.42 EUR 33952.80 EUR
40.43 EUR 56480.71 EUR
40.44 EUR 47840.52 EUR
40.45 EUR 40126.40 EUR
40.46 EUR 28483.84 EUR
40.47 EUR 53501.34 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.4386 EUR 317968.9400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


09.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74767  09.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1347105&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
