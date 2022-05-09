Covestro AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.05.2022 / 14:31

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Sucheta Last name(s): Govil

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Covestro AG

b) LEI

3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006062144

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 40.40 EUR 3716.80 EUR 40.41 EUR 53866.53 EUR 40.42 EUR 33952.80 EUR 40.43 EUR 56480.71 EUR 40.44 EUR 47840.52 EUR 40.45 EUR 40126.40 EUR 40.46 EUR 28483.84 EUR 40.47 EUR 53501.34 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 40.4386 EUR 317968.9400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

04/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

