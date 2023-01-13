Advanced search
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:32:39 2023-01-13 pm EST
39.97 EUR   -1.28%
12:25pCovestro flags full-year net loss of 300 million euros on write-downs
RE
11:56aCovestro Ag : Preliminary results for fiscal year 2022
EQ
08:21aStifel lowers Covestro to 'Sell' - Target 34 euros
DP
Covestro AG: Preliminary results for fiscal year 2022

01/13/2023 | 11:56am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Covestro AG: Preliminary results for fiscal year 2022

13-Jan-2023 / 17:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the course of preparing Covestro’s group accounts for fiscal year 2022, preliminary full-year financial figures deviate from capital market expectations, based on the average values of latest consensus estimates of financial analysts, published by Vara Research on January 12, 2023.

Therefore, Covestro provides already today the following preliminary key financial data for fiscal year 2022: 
 
  • Preliminary sales amount to EUR 17,968 million. The consensus expects this figure to be EUR 17,999 million.
 
  • Preliminary EBITDA amounts to approx. EUR 1,610 million. The previous guidance expected EBITDA to be between EUR 1,700 million and EUR 1,800 million. The consensus expects this figure to be EUR 1,679 million.
 
  • Preliminary net income amounts to approx. EUR -300 million. The consensus expects this figure to be EUR 420 million. The Group's net income is particularly burdened by extraordinary depreciation of non-current assets in the amount of approx. EUR 470 million and by adjustments of deferred tax assets in the amount of approx. EUR 250 million.
 
  • Preliminary free operating cash flow (FOCF) amounts to approx. EUR 130 million. The previous guidance expected FOCF to be between EUR 0 and EUR 100 million. The consensus expects this figure to be EUR -39 million.

The Annual Report 2022 will be published on March 2, 2023.


Forward-looking statements
This ad-hoc statement may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Covestro AG. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Covestro's public reports which are available at www.covestro.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.




Contact:
Ronald Köhler
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 214 6009 5098
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com

Carsten Intveen
Phone: +49 214 6009 5861
E-mail: carsten.intveen@covestro.com

Marc Schütze
Phone: +49 214 6009 5281
E-mail: marc.schuetze@covestro.com

13-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 214 60095098
Fax: +49 (0) 214 60097002
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com
Internet: www.covestro.com
ISIN: DE0006062144
WKN: 606214
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1535201

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1535201  13-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1535201&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
