EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG
Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.06.2023 / 18:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name:Covestro AG
Street:Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
Postal code:51373
City:Leverkusen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11

2. Reason for notification
XAcquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
 Acquisition/disposal of instruments
 Change of breakdown of voting rights
 Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Barclays PLC
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Barclays Capital Securities Limited

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Jun 2023

6. Total positions
 % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New5.60 %0.63 %6.23 %193200000
Previous notification0.00 %0.00 %0.00 %/

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISINAbsoluteIn %
 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE00060621440108180080.00 %5.60 %
US22304D20710180.00 %0 %
Total108180265.60 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Right to Recall960720.05 %
  Total960720.05 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodCash or physical settlementVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Portfolio Swap26/10/2023 - 09/07/2029N/ACash9320020.48 %
Equity Swap09/01/2025 - 07/03/2025N/ACash1913450.10 %
Call Option11/08/2023N/ACash32490 %
   Total11265960.58 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
 Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
XFull chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Barclays PLC % % %
Barclays Bank PLC % % %
Barclays Capital Securities Limited5.60 % %6.23 %
- % % %
Barclays PLC % % %
Barclays Bank PLC % % %
Barclays Directors Limited % % %
Barclays Group Holdings Limited % % %
Barclays US Holdings Limited % % %
Barclays US LLC % % %
Barclays Group US Inc. % % %
Barclays Capital Inc. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rightsProportion of instrumentsTotal of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
26 Jun 2023


Language:English
Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet:www.covestro.com

 
