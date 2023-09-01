Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG
01.09.2023 / 14:01 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name:Covestro AG
Street:Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
Postal code:51373
City:Leverkusen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11

2. Reason for notification
 Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
XAcquisition/disposal of instruments
 Change of breakdown of voting rights
XOther reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 Aug 2023

6. Total positions
 % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New1.84 %6.60 %8.44 %193200000
Previous notification0.41 %8.04 %8.45 %/

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISINAbsoluteIn %
 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006062144032546090.00 %1.68 %
US22304D207102958520.00 %0.15 %
Total35504611.84 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Right to Recalln/an/a43159812.23 %
Rights of Usen/an/a897370.05 %
Call Option Physical15/09/2023 - 15/12/2023n/a3551000.18 %
  Total47608182.46 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodCash or physical settlementVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Swaps29/08/2023 - 15/02/2028n/aCash71135053.68 %
Put Option15/09/2023n/aPhysical8720000.45 %
   Total79855054.13 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
 Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
XFull chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
ML UK Capital Holdings Limited % % %
Merrill Lynch International % %6.36 %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Bank of America, National Association % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % %
Managed Account Advisors LLC % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Bank of America, National Association % % %
U.S. Trust Company of Delaware % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rightsProportion of instrumentsTotal of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
31 Aug 2023


Language:English
Company:Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet:www.covestro.com

 
