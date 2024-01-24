Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
08:00:20 2024-01-24 am EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
47.74
EUR
+0.49%
-0.62%
-9.45%
Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
January 24, 2024 at 07:35 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG
Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
24.01.2024 / 13:33 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
Covestro AG Street:
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60 Postal code:
51373 City:
Leverkusen Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights X
Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
2.6 %
4.1 %
6.7 %
189000000 Previous notification
2.83 %
4.03 %
6.86 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006062144
0
4913167
0 %
2.6 % Total
4913167
2.6 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Equity Call Option
From 19.01.2024 to 20.12.2024
at any time
2790300
1.48 % Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
790113
0.42 %
Total
3580413
1.89 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Equity Put Option
From 19.01.2024 to 18.12.2026
at any time
Physical
1627900
0.86 % Retail Structured Product
From 16.03.2071 to 05.10.2073
at any time
Cash
16589
0.01 % Equity Swap
From 03.07.2024 to 24.02.2026
at any time
Cash
2516609
1.33 % Compound Option
17.02.2026
at any time
Cash
1377
0 %
Total
4162475
2.2 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
% Morgan Stanley International Limited
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
%
%
% Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
%
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
% Prime Dealer Services Corp.
%
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
% Morgan Stanley B.V.
%
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
The notification was triggered due to a disposal of client securities over which Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc had a right of use.
Date
24.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany Internet:
www.covestro.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1822195 24.01.2024 CET/CEST
Covestro AG is one of the world's leading manufacturers of polymer materials. Its products are primarily used in the automotive, construction, electronics, furniture and textile industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- performance materials (50.6%): polyurethanes (flexible polyurethane foam mainly used in furniture, mattress and car seat upholstery, and rigid polyurethane foam used in the composition of building and refrigeration equipment insulation) and polycarbonates (high-performance polycarbonates used in automotive components, roof structures and medical devices);
- specialty products (47.6%): raw materials for coatings, adhesives and films;
- other (1.8%).
At the end of 2022, the group operated 50 production sites around the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (12.3%), the United States (21.5%), China (20.3%) and other (45.9%).
More about the company
Last Close Price
47.5
EUR
Average target price
53.07
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+11.72% Consensus