Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
08:03:45 2024-06-18 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
50.01
EUR
+0.66%
-3.87%
-5.18%
Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
June 18, 2024 at 07:44 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG
Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
18.06.2024 / 13:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
Covestro AG Street:
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60 Postal code:
51373 City:
Leverkusen Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11 2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
1.02 %
3.48 %
4.49 %
189000000 Previous notification
1.01 %
4.06 %
5.07 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006062144
0
1919476
0 %
1.02 % Total
1919476
1.02 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Equity Call Option
From 21.06.2024 to 20.06.2025
at any time
2577000
1.36 % Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
384521
0.2 %
Total
2961521
1.57 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Equity Put Option
From 21.06.2024 to 18.12.2026
at any time
Physical
2016100
1.07 % Retail Structured Product
From 16.03.2071 to 19.10.2073
at any time
Cash
13993
0.01 % Equity Swap
17.02.2025
at any time
Cash
1576792
0.83 % Compound Option
17.02.2026
at any time
Cash
1098
0 %
Total
3607983
1.91 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
% Morgan Stanley International Limited
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
%
%
% Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
%
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
% Prime Dealer Services Corp.
%
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
% Morgan Stanley B.V.
%
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
18.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany Internet:
www.covestro.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1927843 18.06.2024 CET/CEST
Recommendation helps Wacker Chemie, Lanxess hardly at all - Brenntag falls
Jun. 14
DP
COVESTRO : Stifel sticks Neutral
Jun. 14
ZD
European Equities Close Lower in Tuesday Trading; Financial Stocks Fall Sharply
Jun. 11
MT
German Shares Bleed Amid Political Uncertainty in Europe
Jun. 11
MT
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES as of 11/06/2024 - 15:15
Jun. 11
DP
Adnoc Said Open to Sweeten Covestro Offer Amid Due Diligence Talks
Jun. 11
MT
Covestro back in focus with Adnoc takeover speculation
Jun. 11
DP
Neste, Covestro to Collaborate on Recycling Tires into Automotive Plastics
Jun. 11
MT
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Reportedly Said Close to Due Diligence on $12 Billion Covestro Deal
Jun. 10
CI
COVESTRO : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
Jun. 10
ZD
Collective bargaining partners in the chemical industry adjourn again
Jun. 05
DP
BioBTX BV announced that it has received ?42 million in funding from Invest-NL, Infinity Recycling B.V., Covestro AG, Carduso Capital B.V., NOM Finance, Groninger Groeifonds
Jun. 02
CI
COVESTRO : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
May. 28
ZD
German Shares Close Lower on UK Inflation Data Miss
May. 22
MT
Chemical industry sees first rays of hope - VCI raises annual targets
May. 15
RE
Chemical industry sees first rays of hope and becomes more confident for 2024
May. 15
DP
INDEX-MONITOR: Tui and Rational expected in the MDax in June - Douglas in the SDax
May. 13
DP
DZ Bank rates Covestro a 'Buy' - Fair value 63 euros
May. 08
DP
COVESTRO : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
May. 08
ZD
Moody's Affirms Rating, Outlook on Germany's Covestro
May. 03
MT
Berenberg lowers target for Covestro to 50 euros - 'Hold'
May. 02
DP
COVESTRO : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
May. 02
ZD
COVESTRO : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
Apr. 30
ZD
Global markets live: Adidas, Mercedes, McDonalds, Eli Lilly, PayPal, MicroStrategy, Tesla...
Apr. 30
Transcript : Covestro AG, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 30, 2024
Apr. 30 Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Covestro AG is one of the world's leading manufacturers of polymer materials. Its products are primarily used in the automotive, construction, electronics, furniture and textile industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- specialty products (50.5%): raw materials for coatings, adhesives and films;
- performance materials (47.8%): polyurethanes (flexible polyurethane foam mainly used in furniture, mattress and car seat upholstery, and rigid polyurethane foam used in the composition of building and refrigeration equipment insulation) and polycarbonates (high-performance polycarbonates used in automotive components, roof structures and medical devices);
- other (16.3%).
At the end of 2023, the group operated 48 production sites around the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (12.1%), the United States (21.8%), China (21.4%) and other (44.7%).
More about the company
Last Close Price
49.68
EUR
Average target price
52.93
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+6.54% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1