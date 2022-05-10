Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Covestro AG
  News
  7. Summary
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/09 11:43:48 am EDT
37.54 EUR   -2.29%
01:02aCOVESTRO AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/09COVESTRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/06COVESTRO : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
05/10/2022 | 01:02am EDT

Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

05/10/2022 | 01:02am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share buyback
Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

10.05.2022 / 07:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Covestro AG in Leverkusen: Disclosure of capital market information

Covestro AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Information on the issuer and content

Name: Covestro AG

Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen

ISIN: DE0006062144

WKN: 606214

Content of the information: Covestro AG / Share Buyback

Disclosure according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

1. Information relating to the share buyback program

In accordance with the authorization granted by the ordinary Annual General Meeting of Covestro AG on 12 April 2019, the Board of Management of Covestro AG resolved on 28 February 2022 to acquire own shares (ISIN DE0006062144) via the stock exchange within a period of two years.

2. Purpose of the share buyback program

The acquired shares will be used to a very limited extent to meet obligations resulting from an employee stock participation program and will otherwise be cancelled.

3. Maximum monetary amount allocated to the program

The maximum total purchase price for the acquisition of own treasury shares (excluding incidental acquisition costs) amounts to EUR 500 million.

The share buyback shall be carried out in several tranches. Also, the second tranche will have a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of up to EUR 75 million.

4. Maximum number of own shares to be acquired

The acquisition of own treasury shares shall not exceed a total amount of 10% of the outstanding capital stock of Covestro AG existing at the time the resolution on the authorization was adopted. This corresponds to a maximum number of 18,300,000 shares to be acquired. Treasury shares already acquired in the course of the first tranche and to fulfill the employee stock participation program since the authorization came into effect also need to be considered. By 9 May 2022, 1,717,383 treasury shares had been acquired for these purposes, corresponding to an arithmetical share of 0.9% of the outstanding capital stock of Covestro AG at that time.

5. Duration of the program

The share buyback program will be carried out in a period from March 2022 to February 2024.

The second tranche will be carried out within a period from 10 May 2022 to 6 July 2022 at the latest.

6. Further details

The share buyback program will be carried out in accordance with Articles 5, 14 and 15 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse as well as the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) 596/2014 with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures (the ?Regulation (EU) 2016/1052?).

The share buybacks will be carried out by one or more independent credit institutions, which will make their trading decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of shares independently of and uninfluenced by Covestro AG within the aforementioned period. Covestro AG?s right to early terminate the mandate of one or all credit institutions in compliance with all applicable statutory provisions and to transfer the mandate to one or more other credit institutions shall remain unaffected. Each mandated credit institution is obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Article 3 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and the provisions contained in this share buyback program.

The share buyback program may be suspended, interrupted and, if necessary, resumed at any time in compliance with all applicable statutory provisions.

Information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program will be adequately disclosed according to Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of execution of such transactions.

In addition, Covestro AG will provide regular information on the progress of the share buyback program on its website www.covestro.com/en/investors and keep that information available for the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure.

Leverkusen, 10 May 2022


10.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1346395  10.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346395&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on COVESTRO AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 185 M 18 103 M 18 103 M
Net income 2022 965 M 1 017 M 1 017 M
Net Debt 2022 1 938 M 2 041 M 2 041 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,33x
Yield 2022 7,28%
Capitalization 7 192 M 7 577 M 7 577 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 18 023
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 37,54 €
Average target price 57,63 €
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG-30.74%7 577
DOW INC.17.47%49 853
LG CHEM, LTD.-18.05%30 342
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-23.31%26 345
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-0.48%22 651
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-2.72%15 624