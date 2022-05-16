Log in
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/16 01:11:21 pm EDT
39.61 EUR   +0.15%
05/12COVESTRO : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/12COVESTRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/10COVESTRO AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

05/16/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share buyback
Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

16.05.2022 / 18:44
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback ? 2nd Tranche / 1st Interim Report

In the period from May 10, 2022 until and including May 13, 2022 a number of 206,776 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback program of Covestro AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 10, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for May 10, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
05/10/2022 55,600 38.9051
05/11/2022 52,459 38.8819
05/12/2022 58,440 38.4776
05/13/2022 40,277 39.5670
     

The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the 2nd Tranche share buyback program in the period from May 10, 2022 until and including May 13, 2022 amounts to a number of 206,776 shares.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the share buyback program in the period from March 21, 2022 until and including May 13, 2022 amounts to a number of 1,812,566 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Covestro AG was carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Covestro AG; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Further information according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Covestro AG at www.covestro.com/en/investors.

 

Leverkusen, May 16, 2022


16.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1353609  16.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1353609&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
