Covestro AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Covestro AG reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was EUR 3,568 million compared to EUR 4,618 million a year ago. Net loss was EUR 31 million compared to net income of EUR 12 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.16 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of EUR 0.06 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.16 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of EUR 0.06 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was EUR 11,031 million compared to EUR 14,004 million a year ago. Net loss was EUR 11 million compared to net income of EUR 627 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.06 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of EUR 3.28 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.06 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of EUR 3.28 a year ago.