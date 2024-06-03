RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Covestro AG ("Covestro AG", or the "Issuer", together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group") with its registered office in Leverkusen, Germany accepts responsibility for the information contained in and incorporated by reference into this Base Prospectus and for the information which will be contained in the Final Terms.
The Issuer hereby declares that to the best of its knowledge, having taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case, the information contained in this Base Prospectus for which it is responsible is in accordance with the facts and that this Base Prospectus makes no omission likely to affect its import.
NOTICE
This Base Prospectus should be read and understood in conjunction with any supplement hereto and with any other documents incorporated herein by reference (see "Documents Incorporated by Reference" below). Full information on the Issuer and any Tranche of Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of the Base Prospectus any supplement thereto and the relevant Final Terms.
No person has been authorised to give any information or to make any representation other than those contained in this Base Prospectus in connection with the issue or sale of the Notes and, if given or made, such information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorised by the Issuer, the Arranger or any Dealer (as defined in "General Description of the Programme").
Neither the Arranger nor any Dealer nor any other person mentioned in this Base Prospectus, excluding the Issuer, is responsible for the information contained in this Base Prospectus or any supplement thereto, or any Final Terms or any other document incorporated herein by reference, and accordingly, and to the extent permitted by the laws of any relevant jurisdiction, none of these persons accepts any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in any of these documents.
Neither the delivery of this Base Prospectus nor any sale made in connection herewith shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Issuer since the date hereof or the date upon which this Base Prospectus has been most recently supplemented or that there has been no adverse change in the financial position of the Issuer since the date hereof or the date upon which this Base Prospectus has been most recently supplemented or that any other information supplied in connection with the Programme is correct as of any time subsequent to the date on which it is supplied or, if different, the date indicated in the document containing the same.
The distribution of this Base Prospectus, any supplement thereto and the offering or sale of the Notes in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this Base Prospectus comes are required by the Issuer, the Arranger and the Dealers to inform themselves about and to observe any such restriction.
The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The Notes will be issued in bearer form and are subject to certain U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, Notes may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person. The term "U.S. person" has the meaning ascribed to it in Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S") and the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code") and regulations thereunder. The Notes are being offered and sold outside the United States to non- U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S and may not be legally or beneficially owned at any time by any U.S. person. For a description of certain restrictions on offers and sales of Notes and on distribution of this Base Prospectus, see "Subscription and Sale - Selling Restrictions".
Neither this Base Prospectus nor any supplement(s) thereto nor any Final Terms may be used for the purpose of an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not authorised or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation.
Neither this Base Prospectus nor any supplement(s) thereto nor any Final Terms constitute an offer or an invitation to subscribe for or purchase any Notes and should not be considered as a recommendation by the Issuer or any Dealer that any recipient of this Base Prospectus or any Final Terms should subscribe for or purchase any Notes. Each recipient of this Base Prospectus or any Final Terms shall be taken to have made its own investigation and appraisal of the condition (financial or otherwise) of the Issuer.
The language of the Base Prospectus except for the form of terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Terms and Conditions") is English. The binding language of the terms and conditions of each Series of Notes will be specified in the respective Final Terms.
Some figures (including percentages) in the Base Prospectus have been rounded in accordance with commercial rounding.
The information on any website referred to in this Base Prospectus does not form part of the Base Prospectus and has not been scrutinized or approved by the CSSF unless that information is incorporated by reference into the Base Prospectus.
GREEN BONDS
The Final Terms relating to any specific Tranche of Notes may provide that the Issuer will apply an amount equivalent to the net proceeds from the issuance of such Tranche of Notes specifically for projects and activities that promote environmental purposes ("Eligible Green Projects"). Covestro AG has established a framework for such issuances which further specifies the eligibility criteria for such Eligible Green Projects (the "Green Financing Framework") based on the recommendations included in the voluntary process guidelines for issuing green bonds published by the International Capital Market Association ("ICMA") (the "ICMA Green Bond Principles 2021").
A second party opinion on the alignment of the Green Financing Framework with the ICMA Green Bond Principles 2021 has been provided by ISS Corporate Solutions, Inc. (the "ISS Opinion") and is available on the website of the Issuer.
For a summary of the Green Financing Framework please refer to the section "SUMMARY OF THE GREEN FINANCING FRAMEWORK" in this Base Prospectus.
Neither the Green Financing Framework nor the ISS Opinion is incorporated into or forms part of this Base Prospectus. The Issuer's Green Financing Framework may be subject to review and change and may be amended, updated, supplemented, replaced and/or withdrawn from time to time and any subsequent version(s) may differ from any description given in this Base Prospectus. The criteria and/or considerations that formed the basis of the ISS Opinion or any such other opinion or certification may change at any time and the ISS Opinion may be amended, updated, supplemented, replaced and/or withdrawn.
Notes issued under the Programme will not qualify as "European Green Bonds". Any Tranche of Notes issued under this Programme and referred to as "green bond" will only comply with the criteria and processes set out in the Issuer's Green Financing Framework.
None of the Dealers, the Arranger, any of their respective affiliates or any other person mentioned in the Base Prospectus makes any representation as to the suitability of such Notes to fulfil environmental, social and/or sustainability criteria required by any prospective investors. The Dealers and the Arranger have not undertaken, nor are responsible for, any assessment of the Green Financing Framework or the Eligible Green Projects, any verification of whether any Eligible Green Project meets the criteria set out in the Green Financing Framework or the monitoring of the use of proceeds. In the event that any Series of Notes is listed or admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Green Exchange or any other dedicated "ESG", "green", "environmental", "sustainable" or other equivalently-labelled segment of any stock exchange or securities market (whether or not regulated), no representation or assurance is given by the Issuer, the Arranger, the Dealers or any other person that such listing or admission will be obtained or maintained during the term of such Notes.
MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / TARGET MARKET
The Final Terms in respect of any Notes may include a legend entitled "MiFID II Product Governance" which will outline the target market assessment in respect of the Notes and which channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
A determination will be made in relation to each issue about whether, for the purpose of the MiFID Product Governance rules under EU Delegated Directive 2017/593 (the "MiFID Product Governance Rules"), any Dealer subscribing for any Notes is a manufacturer in respect of such Notes, but otherwise neither the Arranger nor the Dealers nor any of their respective affiliates will be a manufacturer for the purpose of the MiFID Product Governance Rules.
UK MIFIR PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / TARGET MARKET
The Final Terms in respect of any Notes may include a legend entitled "UK MiFIR Product Governance" which will outline the target market assessment in respect of the Notes and which channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
A determination will be made in relation to each issue about whether, for the purpose of the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules, any Dealer subscribing for any Notes is a manufacturer in respect of such Notes, but otherwise neither the Arranger nor the Dealers nor any of their respective affiliates will be a manufacturer for the purpose of the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules.
PRIIPS REGULATION / EEA RETAIL INVESTORS
If the Final Terms in respect of any Notes include a legend entitled "Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Investors", the Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU as amended (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Where such a Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Investors is included in the Final Terms, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling such Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.
UK PRIIPS REGULATION / UK RETAIL INVESTORS
If the Final Terms in respect of any Notes include a legend entitled "Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail Investors", the Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For the purposes of this provision the expression "retail investor" means a person who is one (or more) of the following: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Where such a Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail Investors is included in the Final Terms, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
NOTICE TO CANADIAN INVESTORS
The Notes may be sold only to purchasers purchasing, or deemed to be purchasing, as principal that are accredited investors, as defined in National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions or subsection 73.3(1) of the Securities Act (Ontario), and are permitted clients, as defined in National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations. Any resale of the Notes must be made in accordance with an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the prospectus requirements of applicable securities laws. Securities legislation in certain provinces or territories of Canada may provide a purchaser with remedies for rescission or damages if this Base Prospectus (including any supplement hereto and/or any Final Terms) contains a misrepresentation, provided that the remedies for rescission or damages are exercised by the purchaser within the time limit prescribed by the securities legislation of the purchaser's province or territory. The purchaser should refer to any applicable provisions of the securities legislation of the purchaser's province or territory for particulars of these rights or consult with a legal advisor. In relation to offers of Notes in the province of Alberta, British Columbia or Ontario only, the Dealers are not required to comply with the disclosure requirements of NI 33-105 regarding underwriter conflicts of interest in connection with this offering.
NOTIFICATION UNDER SECTION 309B(1) OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ACT 2001 OF SINGAPORE
(THE "SFA")
Unless otherwise stated in the Final Terms in respect of any Notes, all Notes issued or to be issued under the Programme shall be prescribed capital markets products (as defined in the Securities and Futures (Capital Markets Products) Regulations 2018) and Excluded Investment Products (as defined in the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "MAS") Notice SFA 04-N12: Notice on the Sale of Investment Products and MAS Notice FAA-N16: Notice on Recommendations on Investment Products).
BENCHMARKS REGULATION / STATEMENT IN RELATION TO ADMINISTRATOR'S REGISTRATION
Interest amounts payable under floating rate notes issued under this Programme are calculated by reference to EURIBOR (Euro Interbank Offered Rate) which is provided by the European Money Markets Institute (EMMI). As at the date of this
Base Prospectus, EMMI appears on the register of administrators and benchmarks established and maintained by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) pursuant to Article 36 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1011 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 8, 2016, as amended (the "Benchmarks Regulation").
STABILISATION
In connection with the issue of any Tranche of Notes under the Programme, the Dealer or Dealers (if any) named as stabilisation manager(s) in the applicable Final Terms (or persons acting on behalf of a stabilisation manager) may over-allot Notes or effect transactions with a view to supporting the price of the Notes at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur. Any stabilisation action may begin on or after the date on which adequate public disclosure of the terms of the offer of the relevant Tranche of Notes is made and, if begun, may cease at any time, but it must end no later than the earlier of 30 days after the Issue Date of the relevant Tranche of Notes and 60 days after the date of the allotment of the relevant Tranche of Notes. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment must be conducted by the relevant stabilisation manager(s) (or person(s) acting on behalf of any stabilisation manager(s)) in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This Base Prospectus contains certain forward-looking statements. A forward-looking statement is a statement that does not relate to historical facts and events. They are based on analyses or forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable or foreseeable. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references and assumptions. This applies, in particular, to statements in this Base Prospectus containing information on future earning capacity, plans and expectations regarding the Group's business and management, its growth and profitability, and general economic and regulatory conditions and other factors that affect it.
Forward-looking statements in this Base Prospectus are based on current estimates and assumptions that the Issuer makes to the best of its present knowledge. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results, including the Group's financial condition and results of operations, to differ materially from and be worse than results that have expressly or implicitly been assumed or described in these forward-looking statements. The Group's business is also subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause a forward-looking statement, estimate or prediction in this Base Prospectus to become inaccurate. Accordingly, investors are strongly advised to read the following sections of this Base Prospectus: "Risk Factors" and "Description of the Issuer and the Group". These sections include more detailed descriptions of factors that might have an impact on the Group's business and the markets in which it operates.
In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, future events described in this Base Prospectus may not occur. In addition, neither the Issuer nor the Dealers assume any obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statement or to conform these forward-looking statements to actual events or developments.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
ISSUE PROCEDURES
29
TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE NOTES
30
FORM OF FINAL TERMS
92
DESCRIPTION OF THE ISSUER AND THE GROUP
110
USE OF PROCEEDS
136
SUMMARY OF THE GREEN FINANCING FRAMEWORK
137
TAXATION WARNING
139
SUBSCRIPTION AND SALE
140
GENERAL INFORMATION
143
DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE
145
NAMES AND ADDRESSES
147
GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROGRAMME
General
Under the Programme, Covestro AG, subject to compliance with all relevant laws, regulations and directives, may from time to time issue notes (the "Notes") to one or more of the following Dealers: BofA Securities Europe SA, Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, J.P. Morgan SE, Société Générale, UniCredit Bank GmbH and any additional Dealer appointed under the Programme from time to time by the Issuer which appointment may be for a specific issue or on an ongoing basis (together, the "Dealers").
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft acts as arranger in respect of the Programme (the "Arranger").
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft also acts as fiscal agent (the "Fiscal Agent") and paying agent (the "Paying Agent").
The aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding at any one time under the Programme will not exceed EUR 5,000,000,000 (or its equivalent in any other currency) (the "Programme Amount"). The Issuer may increase the Programme Amount in accordance with the terms of the Dealer Agreement (as defined herein) from time to time.
Prospectus
Notes issued under the Programme may be issued either: (1) pursuant to this Base Prospectus and associated Final Terms; or
- pursuant to a Specific Prospectus (as defined below); or (3) in relation to Notes not admitted to trading on a regulated market of, any member state of the European Economic Area, in such form as agreed between the Issuer, the relevant Dealer(s) and, if relevant for the Fiscal Agent, the Fiscal Agent.
"Specific Prospectus" means any prospectus prepared by the Issuer in relation to Notes issued under the Programme and having terms not contemplated by the Base Prospectus as Option I or Option II, which may incorporate by reference certain parts of the Base Prospectus and which constitutes a prospectus for the purposes of Article 6 para. 3 of the Prospectus Regulation, including any documents which are from time to time incorporated by reference in the Specific Prospectus, as such Specific Prospectus is amended, supplemented or replaced from time to time.
Issues of Notes
Notes may be issued on a continuing basis to one or more of the Dealers.
The Notes issued under this Base Prospectus will be issued as fixed rate notes (the "Fixed Rate Notes"), non-interest bearing notes (the "Non-interestBearing Notes") or floating rate notes (the "Floating Rate Notes").
Notes will be issued in series (each a "Series") having one or more issue dates and on terms otherwise identical (or identical other than in respect of the first payment of interest), the Notes of each Series being intended to be interchangeable with all other Notes of that Series. Each Series may be issued in tranches (each a "Tranche") on the same or different issue dates. The specific terms of each Tranche (which will be completed, where necessary, with the relevant Terms and Conditions and, save in respect of the issue date, issue price, first payment of interest (if any) and nominal amount of the Tranche, will be identical to the terms of other Tranches of the same Series) will be completed in the final terms.
Notes of any Tranche may be issued at a price (the "Issue Price") equal to their principal amount or at a discount or premium to their principal amount. The Issue Price for the Notes of any Tranche issued on a syndicated basis will be determined at the time of pricing on the basis of a yield which will be determined on the basis of the orders of the investors which are received by the Dealers during the placement of such Notes. Orders will specify a minimum yield and may only be confirmed at or above such yield. The resulting yield will be used to determine the Issue Price.
Notes will be issued in such denominations as may be agreed between the Issuer and the relevant Dealer(s) and as indicated in the applicable Final Terms save that the minimum denomination of the Notes will be, if in euro, EUR 100,000, and, if in any currency other than euro, an amount in such other currency at least equivalent to EUR 100,000 at the time of the issue of Notes. Subject to any applicable legal or regulatory restrictions, and requirements of relevant central banks, Notes may be issued in euro or any other currency.
Notes will be issued with such maturities as may be agreed between the Issuer and the relevant Dealer(s), subject to such minimum or maximum maturities as may be allowed or required from time to time by any laws, regulations and directives applicable to the Issuer or the relevant currency. However, Notes will be issued with a minimum maturity of twelve months or more.
The principal amount of the Notes, the currency, the interest payable in respect of the Notes, if any, the Issue Price and maturities of the Notes which are applicable to a particular Tranche will be set out in the relevant Final Terms.
The yield for Fixed Rate Notes and Non-interest Bearing Notes will be calculated by the use of the ICMA method, which determines the effective interest rate of notes taking into account accrued interest (if any) on a daily basis.
Each Tranche of Notes will be represented on issue by a temporary global note (each a "Temporary Global Note"). Interests in a Temporary Global Note will be exchangeable, in whole or in part, for interest in a permanent global note (each a "Permanent Global Note") on or after the date 40 days after the later of the commencement of the offering and the relevant issue date (the "Exchange Date"), upon certification as to non-U.S. beneficial ownership.
The Notes will be freely transferable in accordance with the rules and regulations of the relevant Clearing System.
Distribution of Notes
Notes may be distributed on a syndicated or non-syndicated basis. The Notes may only be offered to qualified investors in accordance with applicable law.
The offer and distribution of any Notes of any Tranche will be subject to selling restrictions, including those for the United States, the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom. See section "Subscription and Sale" below.
The Final Terms in respect of any Notes may include a legend entitled "MiFID II Product Governance" and/or "UK MiFIR Product Governance" which will outline the target market assessment in respect of the Notes and which channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II and/or the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
Listing of Notes and Admission to Trading
Application has also been made to the Luxembourg Stock Exchange for Notes issued under the Programme to be listed on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (the "Official List") and to be admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's regulated market "Bourse de Luxembourg", appearing on the list of regulated markets issued by the European Commission. The Luxembourg Stock Exchange's regulated market is a regulated market included on the list of regulated markets published by ESMA for the purposes of MiFID II. However, Notes may be listed on any other stock exchange, subject to the notification of the Base Prospectus in accordance with Art. 25 of the Prospectus Regulation, or may be unlisted as specified in the relevant Final Terms.
RISK FACTORS
Before deciding to purchase Notes issued under the Programme, investors should carefully review and consider the following risk factors and the other information contained in this Base Prospectus. Should one or more of the risks described below materialize, this may have a material adverse effect on the business, prospects, shareholders' equity, assets, financial position and results of operations (Vermögens-, Finanz- und Ertragslage) or general affairs of Covestro AG or the Group. Moreover, if any of these risks occur, the market value of Notes issued under the Programme and the likelihood that the Issuer will be in a position to fulfil its payment obligations under Notes issued under the Programme may decrease, in which case the holders of Notes (the "Noteholders") issued under the Programme could lose all or part of their investments. Factors which the Issuer believes may be material for the purpose of assessing the risks associated with Notes issued under the Programme are also described below.
The Issuer believes that the factors described below represent the principal risks inherent in investing in Notes issued under the Programme, but the Issuer may be unable to pay interest, principal or other amounts on or in connection with Notes issued under the Programme for other unknown reasons than those described below. Additional risks of which the Issuer is not presently aware could also affect the business operations of Covestro AG or the Group and have a material adverse effect on their business activities, financial condition and results of operations. Prospective investors should read the detailed information set out elsewhere in this Base Prospectus (including any documents incorporated by reference herein) and reach their own views prior to making any investment decision.
The following risk factors are organized in categories depending on their respective nature. In each category the most material risk factors, based on the probability of their occurrence and the expected magnitude of their negative impact, are mentioned first.
Words and expressions defined in the Terms and Conditions shall have the same meanings in this section.
RISK FACTORS RELATING TO THE ISSUER AND THE GROUP
The risk factors relating to the Issuer and the Group are presented in categories depending on their nature with the most material risk factor presented first in each category:
Market Risks
The Group is affected by volatile economic conditions and the development of its customers' cyclical end markets.
General economic conditions affect the polymer industry, including the Performance Materials and the Solutions & Specialities segments in which the Group operates. Due to the Group's significant fixed cost base, a decrease in sales volume could have a material adverse impact on the Group's results of operations. If gross domestic product ("GDP") declines, the Group typically experiences a greater decline in sales. The Group's results of operations are substantially dependent on regional economic conditions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America excluding Mexico ("EMLA"), Asia and the Pacific ("APAC"), and the United States, Canada and Mexico ("NA") and in certain emerging economies that are generally more volatile than developed markets.
Uncertain global economic factors and changes in GDP growth in key countries make it difficult for the Group to forecast demand trends for its products and its profitability. It can be difficult to accurately predict the development of factors affecting the industry segments. In particular, wars, armed conflicts and geopolitical tensions such as the recent military actions against Ukraine (the "Russia-UkraineWar") and the sanctions and export-control measures instituted in response and recent escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East have contributed and will likely continue to contribute to increased inflationary pressures (including increased prices for oil and natural gas), gas supply shortages, supply chain disruptions, market volatility and economic uncertainty, particularly in Europe. In addition, a crisis-like escalation of the political tension between China and Taiwan, combined with potential spillover effects on the worldwide economic and political situation can have additional significant negative effects on the global economy. Meanwhile, inflation rates were recently on high levels in Europe and the United States. Renewed increases in inflation rates and actions taken by central banks and other state actors to combat rising inflation rates, such as increases in base interest rates by the United States Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in the past two years, could, among other effects, undermine further economic growth, and contribute to regional or global economic recessions, cause declines in consumer spending and confidence and increase borrowing costs.
Furthermore, the Group is highly dependent on demand in the end markets in which the Group's customers operate, in particular the automotive/transport, construction, wood processing/furniture, electrical/electronics, household appliances and chemicals end markets, which together account for a majority of the Group's total sales. A smaller portion of the Group's total sales are attributable to sales in the sports/leisure, health and other end markets. Since the Group's business is characterized by high
fixed costs, any material decline in demand in one of the Group's core end markets that results in falling production volumes will decrease the Group's earnings.
The Group's end markets are cyclical in nature; however, the level of cyclicality differs by end market and region. The level of activity in the Group's end markets is generally affected by economic developments (including GDP growth and disposable income) as well as a wide range of other factors beyond the control of the Group and its customers.
Customers of chemical and polymer companies such as the Group typically adapt their procurement activities to the expected growth rates in their relevant end market. In an actual or expected economic downturn, customers try to reduce their working capital and their inventories, which can lead to a significant decline in the Group's sales volumes and sales. In times of recovery, customers tend to increase their inventories, leading to increased demand for the Group's products.
Future market developments, including expected sales and results of operations, are difficult to forecast because of the cyclical nature of the end markets and other factors beyond the Group's control. Furthermore, the Group's results of operations are highly correlated with volume, prices, raw material and energy costs as well as production capacity utilization within the Performance Materials and the Solutions & Specialities segments of the polymer industry and of its production facilities, all of which are difficult to project and could materially adversely affect the Group's ability to predict future financial results and plan capital expenditures accurately.
Adverse economic conditions or a decline in demand in any of the Group's end markets, even during periods of strong general economic conditions, may materially adversely affect the Group's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects.
The polymer industry is characterized by periods of supply/demand imbalances due to production overcapacity that will result in periodic downward pressure on prices and short-term price volatility.
Historically, the markets for most of the Group's products have experienced alternating periods of tight supply, causing prices and profit margins to increase, followed by periods of significant capacity additions, resulting in oversupply and declining prices and profit margins. The cycles often occur on short notice and are in part caused by the capacity additions of new world-scale production facilities or the expansion of existing production facilities, which are necessary to create or sustain economies of scale, and the decline of industry-wide utilization rates that often follows capacity additions.
Any oversupply may lead to a decline in capacity utilization rates of the entire industry and, in particular, the Group, which may negatively impact profit margins due to the high fixed cost base of production facilities. The materially adverse effects of supply and demand imbalances can be significantly exacerbated by economic conditions.
The Group expects that competitors from developed as well as emerging economies will continue to add production capacity. In addition, the Group has planned to increase its production of certain products in the short term.
Moreover, the construction of new production facilities, or the expansion of capacity at existing production facilities, often begins years in advance of that capacity entering operation. Accordingly, there is a risk that such new capacity eventually enters operation when economic conditions are weak which may further depress prices and profit margins. The materially adverse effects of supply and demand imbalances can be significantly exacerbated by economic conditions.
In addition, other factors largely beyond the Group's control, such as the actual or perceived changes in levels of supply and demand, the availability and cost of substitute materials and inventory maintained by competitors, all influence product prices and may lead to short-term price volatility and a downward pressure on prices, which may ultimately decrease the Group's margins. Levels of supply in the industry segments that outpace demand for products, such as those produced by the Group, can materially adversely affect the Group's ability to generate profit and materially adversely affect the Group's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects.
Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials or energy and any disruptions in the supply or logistic chain could have a material adverse effect on the Group's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects.
The Group's production processes are dependent on the availability and timely delivery of raw materials and such materials constitute a large proportion of the Group's total production costs. The Group's primary raw materials are petrochemical derivatives, such as benzene, phenol, propylene oxide, toluene and acetone as well as hexamethylenediamine ("HDA").
The extent of the impact of price fluctuations in raw materials on the Group's sales and results of operations depends primarily on whether the Group is able to pass on increases in raw material prices to its customers through higher selling prices without significant delays or to maintain its selling prices despite decreases in raw material prices. The Group's ability to do so primarily depends on the conditions of supply and demand in the industry and resulting industry capacity utilization as well as competition. Oversupply and low utilization of the production capacity in the industry have affected and will continue to affect the Group's ability to pass on increases in raw material prices to its customers, which negatively affects the Group's margins.
10
