Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Covestro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Covestro : High-performance automotive refinish reaches new standard of industrial hygiene

09/14/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BASF's Coatings division, a leading global supplier of premium-quality, durable and sustainable refinish coatings, is using a broad range of hardeners, including CovestroDesmodur® Ultra activators. This allows BASF to upgrade its refinish coatings portfolio to meet higher occupational safety standards on the use of isocyanates. The hardeners contain very low residual amounts of monomeric diisocyanates of less than 0.1 percent by weight, setting an entirely new standard in occupational hygiene.

'Thanks to the use of these raw materials, our refinish coatings satisfy the highest safety requirements while offering constant premium quality,' says Fabien Boschetti, Director Global Marketing at BASF Automotive Refinish Coatings Solutions. 'This allows us to minimize the impact of new EU regulations on collision centers.'

Disclaimer

Covestro AG published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 09:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COVESTRO AG
05:12aCOVESTRO : High-performance automotive refinish reaches new standard of industri..
PU
01:36aROYAL DSM N : Dutch DSM to exit materials to focus on food, health and climate
RE
09/13COVESTRO : introduces Somos® PerFORM HW, a DLP/LCD 3D printing material for tool..
PU
09/13COVESTRO : and ParaMatters jointly develop anisotropic optimization software
PU
09/08COVESTRO : receives ISCC Plus certification for its Shanghai site
PU
09/08COVESTRO : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
09/06COVESTRO : Buy rating from Morgan Stanley
MD
09/03COVESTRO : Germany's Covestro to Lay Off 1,700 Workers from Global Staff
MT
09/03Covestro to cut up to 10% of jobs worldwide -paper
RE
09/03COVESTRO : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COVESTRO AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 125 M 16 691 M 16 691 M
Net income 2021 1 406 M 1 661 M 1 661 M
Net Debt 2021 1 016 M 1 201 M 1 201 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,17x
Yield 2021 4,60%
Capitalization 11 420 M 13 482 M 13 494 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 18 039
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart COVESTRO AG
Duration : Period :
Covestro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 59,12 €
Average target price 67,37 €
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG17.12%13 482
LG CHEM, LTD.-9.34%46 995
DOW INC.9.41%44 968
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION4.25%23 100
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.93.21%20 037
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-2.24%17 487