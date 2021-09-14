Covestro : High-performance automotive refinish reaches new standard of industrial hygiene

BASF's Coatings division, a leading global supplier of premium-quality, durable and sustainable refinish coatings, is using a broad range of hardeners, including CovestroDesmodur® Ultra activators. This allows BASF to upgrade its refinish coatings portfolio to meet higher occupational safety standards on the use of isocyanates. The hardeners contain very low residual amounts of monomeric diisocyanates of less than 0.1 percent by weight, setting an entirely new standard in occupational hygiene.

'Thanks to the use of these raw materials, our refinish coatings satisfy the highest safety requirements while offering constant premium quality,' says Fabien Boschetti, Director Global Marketing at BASF Automotive Refinish Coatings Solutions. 'This allows us to minimize the impact of new EU regulations on collision centers.'