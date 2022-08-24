Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Covestro AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:43 2022-08-24 am EDT
29.61 EUR   -1.25%
04:08aCOVESTRO : INEOS supplies Covestro with mass-balanced raw materials for polycarbonate plastics
PU
08/23COVESTRO : invests in the production of more sustainable polycarbonates in Asia Pacific
PU
08/15COVESTRO : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Covestro : INEOS supplies Covestro with mass-balanced raw materials for polycarbonate plastics

08/24/2022 | 04:08am EDT
Covestro will now be supplied with the two mass-balanced raw materials phenol and acetone from INEOS' INVIRIDIS™ product range. Covestro uses these CO2-reduced products to manufacture its high-performance polycarbonate plastic. It is used in headlights and other automotive parts, but also in housings for electronic devices, light guides and lenses, medical devices, and many other high-value applications.

"By switching to mass-balanced renewable raw materials, we aim to significantly reduce our indirect emissions in the supply chain and offer products with a reduced carbon footprint," says Sucheta Govil, Chief Commercial Officer of Covestro. "In doing so, we're helping our customers to meet their climate goals and advance the transition to a circular economy."

New label for circular intelligent solutions

Lily Wang, global head of the Engineering Plastics segment, emphasizes the further benefits for customers: "We offer them a drop-in solution that they can quickly and easily integrate into existing production processes without requiring any technical changes. The products show the same good quality as their fossil-based counterparts." As part of the CQ family of circular intelligent solutions, Covestro offers them under the names Makrolon® RE, Bayblend® RE, Makroblend® RE, and Apec® RE. With its new CQ concept, Covestro highlights the alternative raw material basis in products and thus gives a clear indication to customers who are looking for such products.

INVIRIDIS™ brand phenol and acetone are produced from bio-attributed cumene at INEOS' Gladbeck and Antwerp sites - without competing with the food supply. Both sites are certified according to the internationally recognized ISCC PLUS as well as the RSB standard. The raw materials have a lower carbon footprint than petroleum-based products.

Certification by ISCC PLUS and RSB underlines INEOS' strong commitment to working with the bioeconomy and reflects the strong sustainability of INVIRIDIS™.

Gordon Adams, Business Director of INEOS Phenol, said, "As part of our sustainability strategy, we have developed these more sustainable phenol and acetone products, which we have named INVIRIDIS™. This new product range provides our customers with drop-in product options that meet their stringent quality and performance requirements. At the same time, we're moving the industry toward a more climate-friendly economy for phenol and acetone without compromising its unique product attributes."

Disclaimer

Covestro AG published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 08:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
