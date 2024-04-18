What would it be like if a customer could see the color combination of their future product not just as an abstract code, but could see the product realistically in advance? 3D printing is only of limited help here, as the prototypes do not have the same optical and mechanical properties as the finished product. A new digital sampling solution from Covestro provides a remedy. Its aim is to speed up the process from design to series production so that customers can realistically visualize product designs at an early stage of development and structure them in terms of surface.

The advantages are obvious: customers do not need to invest in expensive prototype tools and replacement materials or in complex color matching processes. Covestro expects that initial sampling loops can be carried out completely virtually to a certain extent - this saves time and material resources. In future, the company will offer all services related to sampling under the Imagio® CQ brand. The suffix "CQ" stands for Circular Intelligence and emphasizes that the technology makes its contribution to a circular economy in the form of significant material savings.

ʺOur strategy is to get in touch with our customers at an early stage of product design, when the first material specifications are being defined,ʺ explains Dr. Tobias Rausch, Business Development Digital Sampling in the Engineering Plastics business unit at Covestro and head of the project. ʺWe also want to facilitate collaboration between cross-site teams with new digital tools such as catalogs and material twins.ʺ