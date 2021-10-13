Covestro : Shaping neighborhoods in a climate-neutral and socially responsible manner

How can urban planners and municipalities create affordable housing and still make their contribution to climate neutrality? Pressure is growing, especially as climate protection targets continue to be tightened in various regions of the world, while cities face the challenge of creating housing for socially vulnerable groups as quickly as possible.

In the German cities of Überlingen and Stuttgart, climate-neutral residential quarters are being realized as part of the STADTQUARTIER 2050 project - with a special focus on socially responsible rent development -, which are already intended to serve as a lighthouse for the climate targets to be achieved by 2050 at the latest. The project includes both new buildings and the renovation of existing buildings. See the video.