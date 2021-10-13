Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Covestro AG
  News
  Summary
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Covestro : Shaping neighborhoods in a climate-neutral and socially responsible manner

10/13/2021 | 04:22am EDT
How can urban planners and municipalities create affordable housing and still make their contribution to climate neutrality? Pressure is growing, especially as climate protection targets continue to be tightened in various regions of the world, while cities face the challenge of creating housing for socially vulnerable groups as quickly as possible.

In the German cities of Überlingen and Stuttgart, climate-neutral residential quarters are being realized as part of the STADTQUARTIER 2050 project - with a special focus on socially responsible rent development -, which are already intended to serve as a lighthouse for the climate targets to be achieved by 2050 at the latest. The project includes both new buildings and the renovation of existing buildings. See the video.

Covestro AG published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 08:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 379 M 16 605 M 16 605 M
Net income 2021 1 527 M 1 763 M 1 763 M
Net Debt 2021 1 001 M 1 156 M 1 156 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,41x
Yield 2021 4,99%
Capitalization 11 342 M 13 093 M 13 099 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 18 039
Free-Float 97,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 58,72 €
Average target price 68,67 €
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG16.32%13 093
LG CHEM, LTD.-3.40%49 086
DOW INC.4.04%42 761
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION21.89%26 569
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.74.58%18 113
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-1.89%17 265