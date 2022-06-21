Log in
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:43 2022-06-21 am EDT
36.35 EUR   +2.15%
04:34aCOVESTRO : Thermal insulation makes an important contribution to climate neutrality
PU
04:04aCOVESTRO : drives electrification with more sustainable material solutions
PU
03:34aCOVESTRO : develops innovative recycling technologies
PU
Covestro : Thermal insulation makes an important contribution to climate neutrality

06/21/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Thermal insulation of buildings and the cold chainplays a vital role in saving CO2 emissions and conserving fossil raw materials. Covestrois one of the leading raw material suppliers for one of the most efficient insulation materials used for this purpose for a long time: Rigid polyurethane (PU) foam. Given the ongoing climate change and the drastic measures required to combat it, its importance is currently growing once again.

This is reason enough for Covestro to further increase the sustainability and insulating performance of its foams and develop innovative solutions for more effective production. At the K 2022plastics trade show, the company will present promising results that support its vision to become fully circular.

Climate-neutral raw material for insulation

For example, Covestro now offers one of the two main raw materials for PU rigid foam, methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), in a version that is climate-neutral1from the cradle to the factory gate: On balance, no CO2 emissions are generated in the aforementioned part of the value-added cycle. This increase in sustainability is due to the use of alternative raw materials based on plant waste and residual oils, which are allocated to the products with the help of certified mass balancing according to ISCC PLUS. With such climate-neutral1 solutions, Covestro helps its customers achieve their own sustainability goals and master the transition to a circular economy. The products can be incorporated into existing process technology at construction, refrigeration and automotive industry customers without any significant changes.

Disclaimer

Covestro AG published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 831 M 18 777 M 18 777 M
Net income 2022 1 015 M 1 069 M 1 069 M
Net Debt 2022 2 063 M 2 173 M 2 173 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,67x
Yield 2022 7,53%
Capitalization 6 759 M 7 118 M 7 118 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 18 023
Free-Float 97,0%
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG-34.35%7 118
DOW INC.-3.44%39 878
LG CHEM, LTD.-6.99%32 978
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-3.29%31 818
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION3.37%22 744
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-0.99%15 953