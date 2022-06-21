Covestro : Thermal insulation makes an important contribution to climate neutrality

Thermal insulation of buildings and the cold chainplays a vital role in saving CO 2 emissions and conserving fossil raw materials. Covestrois one of the leading raw material suppliers for one of the most efficient insulation materials used for this purpose for a long time: Rigid polyurethane (PU) foam. Given the ongoing climate change and the drastic measures required to combat it, its importance is currently growing once again.

This is reason enough for Covestro to further increase the sustainability and insulating performance of its foams and develop innovative solutions for more effective production. At the K 2022plastics trade show, the company will present promising results that support its vision to become fully circular.

Climate-neutral raw material for insulation