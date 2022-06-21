Covestro : Thermal insulation makes an important contribution to climate neutrality

Thermal insulation of buildings and the cold chainplays a vital role in saving CO2 emissions and conserving fossil raw materials. Covestrois one of the leading raw material suppliers for one of the most efficient insulation materials used for this purpose for a long time: Rigid polyurethane (PU) foam. Given the ongoing climate change and the drastic measures required to combat it, its importance is currently growing once again.
This is reason enough for Covestro to further increase the sustainability and insulating performance of its foams and develop innovative solutions for more effective production. At the K 2022plastics trade show, the company will present promising results that support its vision to become fully circular.
Climate-neutral raw material for insulation
For example, Covestro now offers one of the two main raw materials for PU rigid foam, methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), in a version that is climate-neutral1from the cradle to the factory gate: On balance, no CO2 emissions are generated in the aforementioned part of the value-added cycle. This increase in sustainability is due to the use of alternative raw materials based on plant waste and residual oils, which are allocated to the products with the help of certified mass balancing according to ISCC PLUS. With such climate-neutral1 solutions, Covestro helps its customers achieve their own sustainability goals and master the transition to a circular economy. The products can be incorporated into existing process technology at construction, refrigeration and automotive industry customers without any significant changes.
