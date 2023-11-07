The automotive industry is making intensive efforts in decarbonization while going smarter, and innovative material solutions can make an important contribution to achieving this goal. In light of such trends, Covestro and Chinese premium electric vehicle brand HiPhi unveiled a joint laboratory at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) to advance low-carbon footprint material solutions and smart technologies for future mobility.

The joint lab will mainly focuson the commercialization of low-carbon material solutions in future EV models and the establishment of relevant standards, as well as the development of next-generation smart surface technologies and battery solutions. This initiative builds upon a cooperation agreement signed between the two companies at the CIIE last year.

"We're delighted to deepen our collaboration with HiPhi," said Dr. Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro, during the unveiling ceremony at Covestro's booth at the CIIE. "We set out to address the key challenges of future mobility with the launch of the joint lab. With our common commitment to pioneering low-carbon smart mobility and by combining our strengths and resources, we believe the lab will accelerate the automotive industry's transformation towards a smarter and climate-neutral future."

"HiPhi aims to redefine the luxury brand in the new era. We are accelerating the adoption of intelligent and low-carbon technology in smart EVs to provide global users with a safe, efficient and sustainable travel experience, thereby changing the future of mobility and contributing to society," said David Ding, Founder and CEO of HiPhi. "Covestro's advanced material expertise is key to helping us achieve this vision. The establishment of our joint laboratory stems from Covestro's recognition of the innovative strength represented by HiPhi and other Chinese companies. We also aspire to empower our global partners and foster mutually beneficial relations through the CIIE."