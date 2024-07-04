Covestro and bp sign long-term supply agreement for solar power in Spain

Boilerplate

About Covestro:

Covestro is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials and their components. With its innovative products, processes and methods, the company helps enhance sustainability and the quality of life in many areas. Covestro supplies customers around the world in key industries such as mobility, building and living, as well as the electrical and electronics sector. In addition, polymers from Covestro are also used in sectors such as sports and leisure, telecommunications and health, as well as in the chemical industry itself.



The company is committed to becoming fully circular. In addition, Covestro aims to achieve climate neutrality for its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2035, and the Group's Scope 3 emissions are also set to be climate neutral by 2050. Covestro generated sales of EUR 14.4 billion in fiscal 2023. At the end of 2023, the company had 48 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 17,500 people (calculated as full-time equivalents).



Covestro in Spain:

In Spain, Covestro has four production sites that currently employ more than 500 people. In Tarragona, it has a production plant for MDI, the precursor needed to produce polyurethane foams; a chlorine and caustic soda production plant; a logistics center for the distribution of hydrochloric acid and caustic soda; its own railway hub; and infrastructures available for other companies in the Chemical Park.



The Barcelona site (Zona Franca) is dedicated to the manufacture of resins for coatings and adhesives, whose final sectors of application are the automotive, textile, wood and construction industries, among others. In Barcelona, Covestro also operates a product development facility for wood coatings and the marketing units of the Coatings & Adhesives and Engineering Plastics divisions. In Parets del Vallès (Barcelona), Covestro has a production, application and research and development plant for acrylic resins and polyurethanes for use in coatings, adhesives and other specialties. In Santa Margarida i Els Monjos (Barcelona) it produces and markets polyester resins (in scales) for use in coatings. These three centers of the coatings and adhesives division in Spain now operate entirely with electricity from renewable sources.



About bp:

bp's purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition ‎to be a net zero company by 2050, or sooner and help the world get to net zero, and a ‎strategy for delivering on that ambition. While today, bp is mostly in oil and gas, we increased the proportion of our global annual investment that went into our lower carbon and other transition businesses from around 3 percent in 2019 to around 23 percent in 2023. For more information visit bp.com.‎



Present in Spain since 1954, bp is one of the main energy companies operating in our country. It has 750 service stations, a refinery and around 2,400 employees. bp plans to transform its refinery in Castellón into an integrated energy hub, in which the production of biofuels and green hydrogen will be of great importance to contribute not only to the decarbonisation of its own operations but also to industry and mobility in the region."



