FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Covestro shares rose on Tuesday after takeover speculation flared up again. The shares of the chemical company recently rose by 3.5 percent. For the first time since mid-April, the share price reached the 50-euro mark again.

In recent months, things had become quieter around a possible takeover by the state-owned oil company Abu Dhabi National Oil (Adnoc). However, the market has now referred to a new entry on the financial website "Betaville", which is once again spreading market rumors under the heading "Uncooked Alert". The article speculated that talks between Covestro and Adnoc may have progressed and that Adnoc may have approached lenders as a result.

When asked, a Covestro spokesperson emphasized that the situation had not changed. Covestro has been talking about open-ended talks with the Arab oil company Dhabi National Oil (Adnoc) for months without being specific./tih/mis