(Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro on Thursday said it decided not to pay dividends for 2023 after its annual core earnings dropped by a third in a challenging year marked by high energy prices and a weak global economy.

"The year 2023 was one of the most difficult for the chemical industry in recent decades," chief executive Markus Steilemann said in a statement.

The group, whose main products include foam chemicals used in mattresses, car seats and insulation for buildings, said earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 1.1 billion euros ($1.19 billion) in 2023, down 33% compared with 2022, but in line with analysts' average estimates.

European automotive, construction and furniture markets, which comprise roughly half of Covestro sales, remained weak during the year, weighing on the company.

For this year, Covestro guides for EBITDA to be between 1 and 1.6 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9230 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk; editing by Miranda Murray)