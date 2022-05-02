Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Covestro AG
  News
  Summary
    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO AG

(1COV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/02 02:46:07 pm EDT
39.25 EUR   -4.95%
02:22pCovestro cuts outlook on Shanghai lockdown, higher energy costs
RE
01:44pCovestro cuts outlook on Shanghai lockdown, higher energy costs
RE
01:36pCOVESTRO AG : Reduced earnings outlook for 2022
EQ
Covestro cuts outlook on Shanghai lockdown, higher energy costs

05/02/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
The logo of German chemicals maker Covestro is pictured outside its headquarters in Leverkusen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro on Monday cut its 2022 outlook, citing the ongoing coronavirus-related lockdown in Shanghai, higher energy and raw materials prices as well as lower assumptions for global economic growth.

Soaring energy prices in the wake of the Ukraine war have dealt a painful blow to the chemicals industry, one of the energy-intense sectors, while lockdowns in China have thrown global supply chains into disarray.

Covestro now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 2 billion to 2.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion-$2.6 billion), compared with a previous outlook of 2.5 billion to 3 billion euros, it said.

Frankfurt-listed Covestro shares were 2% lower following the announcement, which comes just before the scheduled release of first-quarter results on May 3.

Free operating cash flow is seen at 400 million to 900 million euros, down from an earlier forecast range of 1 billion to 1.5 billion euros.

The group said first-quarter EBITDA came in at 806 million euros, a figure that is expected to drop off sharply in the second quarter, to 430 million to 530 million euros.

($1 = 0.9524 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Chris Reese and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 318 M 18 250 M 18 250 M
Net income 2022 1 223 M 1 289 M 1 289 M
Net Debt 2022 1 742 M 1 836 M 1 836 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,24x
Yield 2022 7,44%
Capitalization 7 911 M 8 312 M 8 337 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 17 133
Free-Float 97,0%
Managers and Directors
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COVESTRO AG-23.82%8 337
DOW INC.17.24%48 419
LG CHEM, LTD.-15.61%30 411
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-18.95%27 358
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION1.44%22 807
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-1.11%15 871