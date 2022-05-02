Covestro cuts outlook on Shanghai lockdown, higher energy costs

Soaring energy prices in the wake of the Ukraine war have dealt a painful blow to the chemicals industry, one of the energy-intense sectors, while lockdowns in China have thrown global supply chains into disarray.

Covestro now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 2 billion to 2.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion-$2.6 billion), compared with a previous outlook of 2.5 billion to 3 billion euros, it said.

Frankfurt-listed Covestro shares were 2% lower following the announcement, which comes just before the scheduled release of first-quarter results on May 3.

Free operating cash flow is seen at 400 million to 900 million euros, down from an earlier forecast range of 1 billion to 1.5 billion euros.

The group said first-quarter EBITDA came in at 806 million euros, a figure that is expected to drop off sharply in the second quarter, to 430 million to 530 million euros.

($1 = 0.9524 euros)

